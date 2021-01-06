Walgreens to sell drug wholesale business for $6.5B

Walgreens Boots Alliance will sell its pharmaceutical wholesale business to AmerisourceBergen in a $6.5 billion cash and stock deal.

Pharmaceutical wholesalers essentially act as middlemen, purchasing drugs from manufacturers and then distributing them to customers like drugstore chains, hospitals and doctor's offices.

Walgreens said Wednesday that the deal will allow it to focus more on expanding its core retail pharmacy business which, like others, has been rattled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Germany: Big companies must put women on management boards

BERLIN | Germany's Cabinet on Wednesday approved legislation that will require large companies to put at least one woman on their management boards.

The bill calls for companies with more than 2,000 employees that are listed on the stock exchange and have boards with over three members to have at least one woman and at least one man on those boards.

The Justice Ministry said that will apply to around 70 companies, some 30 of which currently have no women on their boards.

UK watchdog investigates chip maker Nvidia's takeover of Arm

LONDON | British regulators are investigating graphics chip maker Nvidia's $40 billion purchase of chip designer Arm over concerns about its effect on competition.

The Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday it will look into the deal's effect on how Arm treats Nvidia's rivals. The watchdog said it will examine whether the deal will give Arm "an incentive to withdraw, raise prices or reduce the quality" of its services to Nvidia's chipmaking competitors.

Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the Competition and Markets Authority, said the watchdog "will work closely with other competition authorities around the world to carefully consider the impact of the deal and ensure that it doesn't ultimately result in consumers facing more expensive or lower quality products."