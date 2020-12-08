U.S. productivity increased at 4.6% rate in third quarter

WASHINGTON | U.S. productivity increased at a solid 4.6% pace in the July-September quarter, slightly below the initial estimate, while labor costs fell at a slower pace.

The third quarter increase in productivity was below the first estimate a month ago of a 4.9% increase, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. Productivity had surged at a 10.6% rate in the second quarter.

Labor costs fell at a 6.6% rate in the third quarter, a smaller drop than the 8.9% decline estimated a month ago.

Pressure mounts on Hungary, Poland to unlock EU stimulus

BRUSSELS | The German presidency of the EU said Tuesday that further delaying the European Union's landmark $2.21 trillion long-term budget and coronavirus recovery package would be "irresponsible" as diplomats envisage a solution without Poland and Hungary, the two EU states holding up the measure.

German European Affairs minister Michael Roth said the stimulus is crucial for many European countries whose economies have been devastated by the pandemic. But Poland and Hungary, who agreed on the deal in July, are now vetoing the package because of a mechanism that would allow the EU to cut off funds to countries that violate the bloc's democratic standards.

Germany, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU, has been deploying efforts to find a compromise before a summit of European leaders in Brussels starting Thursday, where the topic will top the agenda.

Chinese online platform JD Health rises 50% in stock debut

BEIJING | Shares in China's biggest online health care platform rose 50% in their Hong Kong stock market debut Tuesday, reflecting investor enthusiasm for the fledgling industry as the country emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

JD Health, an arm of JD.Com Inc., China's biggest online retailer, sells medications, hospital care packages and online consulting by doctors.

JD Health raised about $3.8 billion by selling 20% of the company to public shareholders.

Australia to reveal laws to make Google and FB pay for news

CANBERRA, Australia | Australia's government will reveal legislation in Parliament on Wednesday that would make Facebook and Google pay for journalism.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Tuesday that the legislation to create the News Media Bargaining Code will be scrutinized by a parliamentary committee following its introduction and before lawmakers vote on it next year.

"This is a huge reform," Frydenberg told reporters. "This is a world first. And the world is watching what happens here in Australia."