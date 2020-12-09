U.S. Oct. job openings blip up to 6.7 million but hiring slows

WASHINGTON | U.S. employers advertised slightly more job openings in October, but hiring slipped as a resurgence of COVID-19 threatens the economic recovery. And the number of Americans fired or laid off rose for the first time since June.

Job postings rose to 6.65 million in October from 6.49 million in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. But employers hired 5.81 million workers, which is less than the 5.89 million hires in September.

In its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary (JOLTS), the Labor Department reported that companies and government agencies laid off or fired 1.68 million workers, up from 1.44 million in September. Federal government layoffs of temporary Census workers contributed to the uptick.

Dutch government pledges new support to virus-hit businesses

THE HAGUE, Netherlands | The Dutch government on Wednesday beefed up its financial support by $4.5 billion for businesses slammed by the country's partial lockdown measures.

The latest lifeline comes on top of 33.7 billion euros in support the government earlier pledged to protect businesses and jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic, although it warned that further job losses and bankruptcies are inevitable.

The government said businesses with the biggest percentage drop in turnover — such as bars and restaurants — will receive more financial support in the first quarter of 2021.

Dutch court calls for criminal probe into former ING CEO

THE HAGUE, Netherlands | A Dutch court on Wednesday ordered prosecutors to open a criminal investigation into the former CEO of ING bank, Ralph Hamers, for his role in a money laundering scandal that led to a huge settlement in 2018.

ING paid 775 million euros to settle the case, with the country's financial prosecution service saying that the bank failed for years to adequately implement a law aimed at preventing money laundering and the financing of terrorism by not carrying out adequate background checks on clients and not sufficiently investigating suspicious transactions.

Hamers has since left ING and is CEO of Zurich-based bank UBS. He conceded at the time of the 2018 settlement that the bank had failed to do enough to prevent money laundering.

China orders removal of 105 apps, including TripAdvisor

HONG KONG | Companies including the Chinese arm of TripAdvisor Inc. have been ordered by regulators to overhaul their mobile phone apps in what the Chinese government said is a crackdown on pornography and other improper content.

The National Cyberspace Administration ordered the removal of 105 apps including TripAdvisor from app stores this week, although it gave no details of what each app was accused of doing wrong. It cited what it said were public complaints about obscene, pornographic and violent information or fraud, gambling and prostitution.

other 60%. Under the partnership, the companies share its travel inventories and content.