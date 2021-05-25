Stocks give up an early gain and end lower on Wall Street

Wall Street capped a listless day of trading Tuesday with a modest pullback for the major U.S. stock indexes, giving back some of the market's gains after a solid start to the week.

The S&P 500 fell 8.92 points to 4,188.13. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 81.52 points, or 0.2%, to 34,312.46. The blue-chip index had been up by 117 points in the early going. The Nasdaq fell 4 points, or less than 0.1%, to 13,657.17.

Smaller company stocks fared worse than the broader market. The Russell 2000 index lost 21.59 points, or 1%, to 2,205.75.

Bond yields have been relatively stable after rising sharply earlier in the year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.56% from 1.60% late Monday.

U.S. new home sales fell 5.9% in April after big March gain

WASHINGTON | Sales of new homes fell a bigger-than-expected 5.9% in April, a drop that analysts blamed in part on rising home prices.

Sales dropped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 863,000 last month, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. That followed a sales pace of 917,000 in March, which was revised down from an original estimate of 1.02 million sales in March which would have been the fastest pace since August 2006 during the peak of the housing boom.

The median price of a new home sold last month was $372,400, up 11.4% from March while the average price of a home sold in April was a record $435,400, up 8.7% from March.

In a separate report Tuesday, the S&P Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 13.3% in March from a year earlier, the biggest gain in more than seven years.

Consumer confidence ticks down in May, but remains strong

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Consumer confidence ticked down slightly in May but remains nearly as high as its been since the pandemic began.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 117.2 from April's 117.5 reading, the highest level since February of 2020, just before the pandemic began.

The present situation index, based on consumers assessment of current business and labor market conditions, rose to 144.3 from 131.9. Although the percentage of consumers surveyed claiming that business conditions are "good" fell slightly from 19.4% to 18.7%, those claiming conditions are "bad" declined more, from 24.5% in April to 21.8% in May.

In a sizzling U.S. market, demand and prices for homes soar

WASHINGTON | America's housing market has grown so overheated as demand outpaces supply that prices keep hitting record highs — and roughly half of all U.S. houses are now selling above their list price.

Two years ago, before the pandemic struck, just a quarter of homes were selling above the sellers' asking price, according to data from the real estate brokerage Redfin.

On Tuesday, new data further illuminated the red-hot nature of the housing market: Prices rose in March at the fastest pace in more than seven years. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index jumped 13.3% that month compared with a year earlier — the biggest such gain since December 2013. That price surge followed a 12% year-over-year jump in February.