How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks are closing higher Friday, reversing their week-long rut.

Technology stocks and banks led much of the gains, but the S&P 500 still ended with its first weekly loss in the last five. Investors focused on company earnings from big names like Intel, American Express and Honeywell. Shares in Kimberly-Clark, the maker of Huggies diapers and other consumer products, fell by the most since last October after it reported disappointing results.

Bond yields were flat. Investors weighed economic growth against threats from the pandemic and worries about changes in tax policy.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 45.19 points, or 1.1%, to 4,180.17.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 227.59 points, or 0.7%, to 34,043.49.

The Nasdaq rose 198.40 points, or 1.4%, to 14,016.81.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 39.24 points, or 1.8% to 2,271.86.

For the week

The S&P 500 is down 5.30 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 157.18 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 35.53 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is rose 9.19 points, or 0.4%.

U.K. spy chief says West faces 'moment of reckoning' on tech

LONDON | Western countries risk losing control of technologies that are key to internet security and economic prosperity to nations like China and Russia if they don't act to deal with the threat, one of the U.K.'s top spy chiefs warned Friday.

"Significant technology leadership is moving east" and causing a conflict of interests and values, Jeremy Fleming, director of government electronic surveillance agency GCHQ, said in a speech.

He raised the possibility of countries with "illiberal values" like China building them into technical standards that the world ends up relying on, and using their state power to control and dominate technology markets, turning them into arenas of geopolitical competition.

New home sales surged 20.7% in March to 1.02 million

WASHINGTON | Sales of new homes surged 20.7% in March to the highest level since 2006, rebounding from a sharp decline the previous month when severe winter storms wreaked havoc in many parts of the country.

Sales climbed to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.02 million last month after a 16.2% tumble in February, the Commerce Department reported Friday. It was the fastest pace for new home sales since the housing boom of the mid-2000s when sales reached 1.04 million units in August 2006.

The median sales price of a new home sold in March was $330,800, up only 0.8% from the median sales price a year ago.

AmEx sees drop in revenue as pandemic slows travel, dining

NEW YORK | American Express Co. saw its first-quarter profits rise sharply, but the company saw a significant drop in revenue as fewer customers used their credit cards and those with balances paid down debt.

The New York-based company said it earned a profit of $2.24 billion, or $2.74 a share, compared with a profit of $367 million, or 41 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier.

Excluding those one-time results, AmEx had earnings of $1.74, which beat the $1.61 per share that analysts were looking for, according to FactSet.