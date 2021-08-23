Pfizer to pay $2.26B for
cancer treatment developer Trillium
Pfizer is spending more than $2 billion in cash to buy a drugmaker focused on cancer treatments.
Pfizer will pay $18.50 for each share of Trillium Therapeutics Inc., or more than double the stock’s 60-day weighted average price.
Trillium has no products on the market. Its potential treatments include biologics that aim to prime a patient’s immune system to detect and destroy cancer cells.
Its two lead candidates are in early-stage testing and focus on hematology. That includes blood, bone marrow and lymph node cancers like leukemia or lymphoma.
The deal announced Monday will need approval from Trillium shareholders.
Pfizer, based in New York, invested $25 million in Trillium last September, and one of the leaders of Pfizer’s cancer research was named to Trillium’s scientific advisory board.
Pfizer Inc. said last month that its COVID-19 vaccine brought in nearly half of its second-quarter revenue, but cancer treatments also have been a growing sales generator for the company.
Cancer treatments brought in $10.9 billion in revenue last year, and Pfizer’s oncology products include treatments for breast, colorectal, blood and lung cancers.
Pfizer’s stock climbed almost 3% at the opening bell. Shares of Trillium, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, nearly tripled to $17.73.
Fiesta Bowl, Caesars announce sports betting partnership
PHOENIX | The Fiesta Bowl Organization announced a multi-year partnership with Caesars Entertainment on Monday, pairing one of the biggest postseason college football games with legal sports gambling in Arizona.
It’s the first partnership between a college bowl game and a company that specializes in sports betting. Caesars will host fan lounges at the Fiesta Bowl in suburban Glendale and at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, which is played at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix.
Sports betting is set to become legal in Arizona on Sept. 9.
Fans will be allowed to make bets at a sportsbook and bar on the plaza adjacent to Chase Field — which is also home to MLB’s Arizona Diamondbacks, who also have a partnership with Caesars — once the building is ready and goes through the required regulatory approvals. They can also use the Caesars Sportsbook app.
The partnership is another sign of just how accepted and widespread legal sports gambling has become in much of the United States. A partnership of this kind was once almost unthinkable in college sports.
“Five years ago this was probably taboo or you didn’t even speak of it,” Fiesta Bowl Chief Marketing Officer Jose Moreno said. “But this is the evolution of sports as a whole and we’re excited for it.”
Caesars will also be the title partner of the Fiesta Bowl’s pregame parties and be the presenting partner of the game’s kickoff luncheon. Dan Shapiro, the chief development officer of Caesars Digital, said the partnership helps position the company to be a market leader in sports betting.
“When this opportunity presented itself to be a part of the Fiesta Bowl and Guaranteed Rate Bowl, we really jumped on it,” Shapiro said. “We thought it was a perfect fit for everything we’re doing in Arizona.”
Shapiro said that once professional sports embraced sports gambling, it was bound to trickle down to the college level.
Walmart to launch delivery service for other businesses
NEW YORK | Walmart says it will start commercializing its delivery service, using contract workers, autonomous vehicles and even drones to deliver other retailers’ products directly to their customers’ homes as fast as just a few hours.
The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer launched delivery and Express delivery for its shoppers three years ago on more than 160,000 items from more than 3,000 stores, reaching nearly 70% of the U.S. population. The nation’s largest retailer aims to tap into its ties with local communities, particularly businesses in rural areas that have struggled to implement their own delivery operations.
The strategy announced Tuesday will pit Walmart against the likes of Uber, DoorDash and other delivery services. It comes as Walmart moves to expand its sources of profits and revenues beyond its core retail businesses. It’s a strategy similar to Amazon’s cloud computing unit called Amazon Web Services, which the online behemoth built for itself and now sells to other businesses.
The service, GoLocal, has already signed a number of contractual agreements with national and small business clients, which it declined to name. Walmart is currently selecting new business partners. Walmart declined to offer figures on the investment or financial targets for the service. It is to begin operations within a few months.
Last month, Walmart began offering small- to medium-size businesses e-commerce technology it developed to let shoppers buy products online and pick them up at stores. It’s part of a partnership with technology provider Adobe.
During a call with reporters Monday night, Tom Ward, a senior vice president at Walmart’s U.S. division, said that fees for the service will be negotiated on a case-by-case basis. The delivery time could be as fast as a few hours or up to two days.
“In an era where customers have come to expect speed and reliability, it’s more important than ever for businesses to work with a service provider that understands a merchant’s needs,” said John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart’s U.S. division.
