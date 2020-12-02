Fed and Treasury urge Congress to approve more virus relief

WASHINGTON | Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged Congress to approve COVID-19 relief funds without further delay, though Democrats continued to attack a decision by Mnuchin to allow five Fed lending programs to expire during the pandemic.

In his most direct comments so far, Powell told the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday that it's "very important" for Congress to provide economic support.

New funding would serve as a "bridge" for the economy to get from the current environment in which virus infections are spiking, to next year when vaccines should be widely available, Powell said.

Trump threatens defense veto over social media protections

WASHINGTON | President Donald Trump is threatening to veto a defense policy bill unless it ends protections for internet companies that shield them from being held liable for material posted by their users.

On Twitter Tuesday night, Trump took aim at Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, which protects companies that can host trillions of messages from being sued into oblivion by anyone who feels wronged by something someone else has posted — whether their complaint is legitimate or not.

Trump called Section 230 "a serious threat to our National Security & Election Integrity," adding, "Therefore, if the very dangerous & unfair Section 230 is not completely terminated as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), I will be forced to unequivocally VETO the Bill."

Australia bounces out of recession as economy grows 3.3%

WELLINGTON, New Zealand | Australia's economy grew by 3.3% in the third quarter, rebounding from its first recession in nearly three decades as it recovered from pandemic-related shocks, according to figures released Wednesday.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters the country still has a lot of ground to make up from the coronavirus downturn.

Despite the latest quarterly rise, the economy contracted at a 3.8% annual pace. That's after GDP fell by 0.3% in the first quarter and then by a record 7% in the second quarter.

EU pushes for 'right to disconnect' from work at home

BRUSSELS | European Union lawmakers on Wednesday voted in favor of a "right to disconnect" from the internet and email, with around one third of people now working from home across the 27-nation bloc due in large part to coronavirus restrictions.

In a resolution, the parliamentarians argue that disconnecting from work should be a fundamental right and they want the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, to draw up rules allowing people to take time out from the pressures of working at home.

The resolution, which is non-binding, was passed by 31 votes to 6 against, with 18 abstentions in the European Parliament's Employment Committee.