Eagles plan to hire Colts OC Nick Sirianni

PHILADELPHIA | Nick Sirianni's success working with various quarterbacks with different styles comes in handy in his new job.

The Philadelphia Eagles are nearing a deal to hire Sirianni to be their head coach, according to two people familiar with the decision. Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team hasn't officially announced the hiring.

Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts the past three seasons. He worked under coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when the Eagles won the Super Bowl three years ago.

The 39-year-old Sirianni previously served as an assistant coach with the Chiefs and Chargers.

The Eagles fired Doug Pederson following a 4-11-1 season, less than three years after he led the team to the franchise's only Super Bowl title.

Sirianni worked with Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers in Indianapolis and coached Rivers in San Diego and Matt Cassel in Kansas City. Now he's tasked with figuring out how to get Carson Wentz back to his 2017 form. Wentz finished third in NFL MVP voting that season and helped the Eagles earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC. He tore two knee ligaments in Week 14 and watched Nick Foles lead the team to victory over New England and earn Super Bowl MVP honors.

Wentz is coming off the worst season of his five-year career and was benched for rookie Jalen Hurts for the final four games in 2020. Wentz's $128 million, four-year contract kicks in this year, making it difficult for the Eagles to trade him. Sirianni's top priority has be to solving the quarterback dilemma.

Sirianni began his NFL coaching career as offensive quality control coach in Kansas City in 2009. He also served as an assistant quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach during four seasons with the Chiefs.

Sirianni held the same positions during five seasons with the Chargers from 2013-17. He joined the Colts when Reich left Philadelphia to take over as head coach in 2018. The Colts finished top 10 in points and yards in two of Sirianni's three seasons as offensive coordinator. They were top 10 in rushing offense the other season.

The Eagles were one of seven teams looking for a head coach during this hiring cycle and so far only the New York Jets did not pick a white man. The Jets hired Robert Saleh, the son of Lebanese parents.

Houston still has an opening for a head coach. The NFL has just four minority coaches: Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin, Washington's Ron Rivera, Miami's Brian Flores and Saleh, who is the first Muslim American coach in the league.

"Biggest thing is there's only 32 jobs and they're going to hire personal preference," said Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who interviewed with Philadelphia. "It's really an offensive league right now the way things are going. ... There's a lot of qualified guys that deserve chances to be head coaches that are African American."

Ted Thompson, 68, GM when Packers won last Super Bowl, dies

Ted Thompson, whose 13-year run as Green Bay Packers general manager included their 2010 Super Bowl championship season, has died. He was 68.

The Packers announced Thursday that Thompson died the previous night at his home in Atlanta, Texas. The team said it was contacted by a direct family member.

Thompson announced in May 2019 he had been diagnosed with an autonomic nerve disorder.

He was the general manager from 2005-17 and drafted many notable players on the current roster, including two-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He acquired 49 of the 53 players on the Packers' 2010 championship team.

"He, in my opinion, is the best talent evaluator, especially when it comes to the draft, that I've ever seen or been around," said Brian Gutekunst, who worked alongside Thompson at Green Bay before eventually succeeding him as general manager. "He had a very unique way of seeing what a player was going to become and the greatest he could become."

Thompson spent more than two decades in the Packers' front office and was the team's director of pro personnel when the Packers won the Super Bowl for the 1996 season and captured the NFC title the following year.

"I think the one thing that really stands out to me is just his humility," Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said. "It was never about Ted. It was always what's best for the organization."

Thompson had a 10-season playing career as a linebacker with the Houston Oilers from 1975-1984. Tennessee Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement that Thompson "was a smart and savvy player, who made his mark on special teams and clearly had a great feel for the game."

But he made his biggest impact as an executive. He worked in Green Bay's front office from 1992-99 and was the Seattle Seahawks' vice president of football operations from 2000-04.

He returned to Green Bay in 2005. Mike Sherman had been working as Packers coach and general manager up to that point. The Packers decided to have Thompson take over the general manager duties while having Sherman remain as coach.

"This is not going to be where I'm going to walk around with a big sledgehammer like I'm ruling the roost," Thompson said at the time. "Again, this is not a democracy. But it's also a place where we're going to work together."

During Thompson's first year as general manager, the Packers made the franchise-altering decision to select Rodgers with the 24th overall draft pick when they already had Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre on their roster. The move enabled the Packers to have a three-decade run of exceptional quarterback play.

With Thompson as general manager, the Packers made eight consecutive playoff appearances from 2009-16, including the Super Bowl championship season in 2010.

"When I think about Ted, who he was as a man will always carry more weight than what he did professionally," said Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who coached the Packers from 2006-18. "There has never been a finer human being to walk the playing fields or have a presence in the scouting rooms.

"Ted gave me an opportunity of a lifetime. As a young first-time head coach who thought he had all the answers, I couldn't have been matched with a more perfect leader. He taught me patience. I will forever remember all of the times he would simply smile at me and say, 'Slow down young man.' "

The 2010 Packers team that won the Super Bowl featured defensive back Charles Woodson, Thompson's most notable veteran free agent signing. Woodson, the 2009 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, tweeted that "once upon a time circa 2006 I was a free agent and one team took a shot on me orchestrated by Ted Thompson."

"He was willing to dabble in free agency," Murphy said. "But he knew the best way to build a team was through the draft."

Thompson draft picks who remain on the roster include four All-Pro selections from this season: Rodgers, wide receiver Davante Adams, left tackle David Bakhtiari and center Corey Linsley. Rodgers was the only first-round pick in that group. Adams was drafted in the second round, Bakhtiari in the fourth and Linsley in the fifth.

Other notable current Packers drafted by Thompson: defensive tackle Kenny Clark, kicker Mason Crosby, and running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams.

"Certainly he's a guy who's held in the highest regard in this building and, I think, just around the league," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "He's had a tremendous impact not only on people in this building, obviously Gutey (Gutekunst) but people in other departments as well. His impact is still felt to this day when you look at our roster, but I think he's had a tremendous impact amongst many people across the league, when you look all the other GMs that have learned under him."

Packers officials praised Thompson's calmness, patience and quiet confidence. Seahawks general manager John Schneider, who worked with Thompson on three separate occasions, called him "an amazing person and mentor to so many people."

Other Thompson draft picks who had productive careers with Green Bay before departing include linebacker Clay Matthews, offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga, wide receivers Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Greg Jennings.

Thompson said that his health led him to step down as general manager after the 2017 season.

Thompson moved into a senior adviser role. Gutekunst, who had been working with Thompson as player personnel director, was promoted to general manager and remains in that position.

"One of the things that was helpful for me being around him as much was seeing things through his eyes as a former player, always understanding that what matters is the team and those guys out there," Gutekunst said.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was an assistant coach with the Packers during Thompson's first stint at Green Bay and referred to him Thursday as a "good friend."

"He was good at what he did but an even better person," Reid said.

Jags hire ex-49ers exec Baalke as GM, removing interim tag

Urban Meyer and Trent Baalke first met 16 years ago, before the San Francisco 49ers drafted quarterback Alex Smith with the No. 1 pick in 2005.

Meyer was Smith's college coach at Utah, and Baalke was a western region scout for the Niners.

They really got to know each other in the past two weeks in Jacksonville. And there's little doubt they shared stories about Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

Meyer went 4-0 against Harbaugh during his tenure at Ohio State; Baalke clashed with Harbaugh during their time in San Francisco and was the one who essentially pushed Harbaugh out the door after an 8-8 season that followed three consecutive trips to the NFC championship game.

Harbaugh might even serve as the unlikely bonding agent between Jacksonville's new head coach and its new general manager.

The Jaguars officially announced Baalke as GM on Thursday, removing the interim tag from his title and pairing him with Meyer in what both of them called a "partnership" and an "alignment."

Team owner Shad Khan said the duo is "aligned contractually."

"How long that might be? I'm not ready to say, but it's a long time, OK," Khan said. "But I think this was really very, very important to me. ... Don't want to overstate it: it's a defining moment for the franchise."

Khan is switching to a coach-centric model in which Meyer and Baalke will both report to him to "have transparency and (fill) the needs and concerns of both parties without really getting filtered or have a chain of command." Meyer, though, is expected to have final say over the roster and most everything else.

Baalke served as Jacksonville's director of pro personnel in 2020, returning to a front-office role for the first time since San Francisco fired him and coach Chip Kelly following the 2016 season.

Baalke spent a dozen years with the 49ers, half as GM. He hired Harbaugh, who led the Niners to the NFC title game in each of his first three seasons and lost Super Bowl 47. Baalke also drafted quarterback Colin Kaepernick in the second round in 2011.

Before moving to Jacksonville, Baalke spent three years (2017-19) working as an operations consultant for the NFL.

"It's an opportunity that I never knew would come again," said Baalke, who already added longtime NFL personnel executive Tom Gamble to his staff. "Not many people get a second chance."

It's even more rare considering Baalke's final two years in San Francisco included one-and-done coaches Jim Tomsula and Kelly.

"I think you learn at every stop," Baalke said. "You learn more probably from the mistakes you made over your career than you do the positive things. I've learned a lot about handling, working with coaches, a lot about dealing and working with players, a lot about team building and what it takes.

"Spending a lot of time with Coach Meyer in the past couple weeks, I've learned a tremendous amount. I think life's a journey. I think learning is a journey. I think every day when you wake up, if you're not waking up with the mentality that you're going to learn something, you're missing something."

Jacksonville had one of the league's most attractive coach/GM openings. The Jaguars have 11 picks in the 2021 draft, including four in the top 45, and are nearly $100 million under the projected salary cap.

Although Alex Smith first brought them together, Meyer and Baalke might be forever linked by the 2021 No. 1 pick — a virtual lock to be Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence.

"I think we all know there's a couple incredible players out there, but my focus has been on the staff," Meyer said. "To say we haven't talked about it, of course we have. That's going to be a deep, deep dive."

Jets' Saleh hires Jeff Ulbrich as DC, Mike LaFleur as OC

NEW YORK | Robert Saleh is taking a CEO-type approach to his new job as New York Jets head coach by overseeing the entire team and not just one area.

The former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator announced during his introductory news conference Thursday that he hired Jeff Ulbrich to run the Jets' defense.

A major question after Saleh's hiring was whether he would make the calls on defense — similar to what former coach Adam Gase did on offense with the Jets the past two seasons.

Instead, it will be Ulbrich, a former NFL linebacker who was on Atlanta's staff and promoted to defensive coordinator under interim head coach Raheem Morris last season after Dan Quinn was fired.

Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said before the team began its search that the next coach preferably be someone who is an overall leader with a finger on the pulse of all aspects of the operation.

"I share the same thoughts as they do," Saleh said. "I think the head coach and the message that's trying to be deployed to everybody is this is an organization that has to work locked in arms and work together. And to ensure that the messaging and the way we want things done all the way across the board is there and maintaining that connection throughout — whether it's offense, defense, special teams, business to football — somehow, some way everyone's got to find their connection to the players and with the mindset that we're going to get these guys better every single day.

"And to be able to have that focus and ensure that the entire organization is moving in the direction that we want, I won't be calling plays."

Saleh also announced that Mike LaFleur, who was the 49ers' passing game coordinator the past three seasons, will be the Jets' offensive coordinator. LaFleur is the younger brother of Packers coach Matt LaFleur — who is also one of Saleh's best friends.

Also hired as part of Saleh's staff on offense: Rob Calabrese (quarterbacks), John Benton (offensive line/run game coordinator), Greg Knapp (passing game specialist), Jon "Taylor" Embree (running backs), Miles Austin (wide receivers), Ron Middleton (tight ends) and offensive assistants Mack Brown, Todd Washington and Billy Vandemerkt.

On defense: Aaron Whitecotton (defensive line), Nate Ollie (assistant defensive line) and defensive assistants Ricky Manning Jr., Hayes Pullard and Chip Vaughn.

Brown, Vaughn and Washington were retained from Gase's staff.

Saleh hasn't yet hired a special teams coordinator, but said he has received many calls on behalf of Brant Boyer who has run the Jets' unit the past five seasons.

Rams tab Morris to replace Staley as defensive coordinator

LOS ANGELES | The Los Angeles Rams have hired Raheem Morris to be their new defensive coordinator.

Rams coach Sean McVay announced the hiring Thursday of Morris, the team's third defensive coordinator in three seasons. Morris replaces Brandon Staley, who became the Los Angeles Chargers' head coach last weekend.

The Rams also hired Joe DeCamillis as their third special teams coordinator in three seasons, with coordinator John Bonamego moving into a role as a senior coaching assistant.

Morris finished last season as the Atlanta Falcons' interim head coach, going 4-7 as Dan Quinn's temporary replacement. He spent six seasons on Quinn's staff in a variety of positions, coaching both the offense and the defense before serving as defensive coordinator last season.

The 44-year-old Morris spent three seasons as Tampa Bay's head coach from 2009-11, going 17-31 as one of the youngest head coaches in modern NFL history. He then spent three seasons as Washington's defensive backs coach while McVay was the team's tight ends coach and offensive coordinator.

"Not only is Raheem a great communicator, he is also an excellent teacher," McVay said. "Raheem's background coaching both offense and defense gives him a unique perspective which allows him to see the field from a 22-man perspective."

Anchored by All-Pros Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, the Rams' defense ranked first in the NFL in total yards allowed, yards passing allowed, touchdown passes allowed, first downs allowed and total points allowed during a spectacular debut by Staley, who had never been an NFL coordinator before this season.

After the announcement, Ramsey enthusiastically tweeted that he is "excited about the future" under Morris, who has been a defensive backs coach at several stages in his career.

The Rams' defense could undergo significant personnel changes for the second straight year. John Johnson, the starting safety and defensive signal-caller, is a rising star who could command a hefty salary as a free agent. Edge rusher Leonard Floyd also is a free agent after racking up 10 1/2 sacks in the regular season and two more in the playoffs during his first year in Los Angeles.

Staley replaced Wade Phillips last winter after the Rams' defense had three solid seasons under the veteran NFL coach. After turning an already good defense into the league's best, Staley got a head coaching job with the crosstown Chargers after just four seasons of NFL experience.

The Rams (11-7) finished second in NFC West and beat Seattle in the playoffs before losing 32-18 at Green Bay last Saturday.

About an hour after Morris' hiring was announced, the Rams formally added DeCamillis to replace Bonamego, who spent one season running LA's special teams.

DiCamillis spent the past four seasons in charge of the Jacksonville Jaguars' special teams under head coach Doug Marrone. He has coached special teams in the NFL since 1988 and has been a coordinator since 2009, highlighted by a stint with the Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos during the 2015-16 season.

The Rams' special teams units regressed in almost every area this season, part of a steady decline since McVay's debut season in 2017.

Bonamego replaced John Fassel, who left the Rams for the Dallas Cowboys along with longtime kicker Greg Zuerlein last winter.

The Rams struggled in all aspects of the kicking game this season until the arrival of Matt Gay, Los Angeles' third kicker of the season. Gay finished the season with 13 consecutive made field goals, and he dramatically upped the Rams' touchback percentage on kickoffs.