AP Source: Arkansas State coach Anderson headed to Utah St

Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson has resigned to take over at Utah State.

Arkansas State announced Anderson's departure to take a head coaching position at another FBS school.

A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that Anderson was being hired by Utah State. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Utah State was finalizing an agreement with Anderson and there was no official announcement.

In seven years with Arkansas State, Anderson won 51 games and won consecutive Sun Belt titles in 2015 and '16.

Utah State fired coach Gary Andersen after an 0-3 start to this season. Andersen was in his second year of his second stint at the Mountain West school based in Logan, Utah.

Panthers coach: McCaffrey not expected to play vs. Broncos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. | Christian McCaffrey seems likely to spend another week watching from the sideline.

The 2019 All-Pro running back did not practice Thursday and Panthers coach Matt Rhule said "at this point I do not expect him to play" on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Both teams are 4-8.

The fourth-year running back missed six games earlier this season with a high ankle sprain. He has missed the past three games with a shoulder sprain, but was expected to return this week. However, Rhule said McCaffrey tweaked his thigh while working out last week and hasn't been right since.

That likely means McCaffrey won't play against his father Ed's former team. Ed McCaffrey helped the Broncos win back-to-back Super Bowls in the late 1990s.

Adam Eaton and White Sox finalize $8 million, 1-year deal

CHICAGO | Outfielder Adam Eaton and the Chicago White Sox have reunited, finalizing a one-year contract on Thursday that guarantees $8 million.

Eaton gets $7 million next season, and the White Sox have an $8.5 million option for 2022 with a $1 million buyout.

Eaton played for Chicago from 2014-16 and was dealt to the Washington Nationals at the December 2016 winter meetings for current ace Lucas Giolito, right-hander Dane Dunning and pitcher Reynaldo López. That trade was made one a day after the White Sox dealt former ace Chris Sale to Boston for infielder Yoán Moncada and pitcher Michael Kopech, launching a rebuild that helped vault Chicago to the playoffs last season.

Eaton helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019. They declined their option on him after he hit .226 in 41 games last season.

Eaton replaces Nomar Mazara, who struggled last season after being acquired from Texas. Eaton figures to play alongside Gold Glove center fielder Luis Robert, with slugger Eloy Jiménez in left and Adam Engel likely the fourth outfielder.

Eaton would get $100,000 for winning the MVP award, $90,000 for second, $80,000 third, $70,000 for fourth and $60,000 for fifth. He would earn $100,000 for World Series MVP, $75,000 for League Championship Series MVP, $25,000 for Gold Glove, $15,000 for Silver Slugger, $25.000 for All-Star election, $15,000 for All-Star selection and $50,000 for making The Sports News all-star team.

Clippers sign George to multiyear contract extension

LOS ANGELES | Paul George wants to retire with the Los Angeles Clippers, and he took a step in that direction by signing a multiyear contract extension Thursday.

The six-time All-Star could have become a free agent after the upcoming season. Instead, the team locked down his services, ensuring George will remain not far from where he grew up in Palmdale.

"I want to retire a Clipper," George said last week. "This is where my heart is and I'm happy."

George was already guaranteed $35.4 million for the 2020-21 season and had a player option.

He averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and shot a career-high 41% from 3-point range in his first season with the Clippers. It ended it disappointment, however, with the team blowing a 3-1 lead against Denver and losing in the second round of the playoffs.

The early exit, George said, only served to motivate him for the season that begins Dec. 22, when he and Kawhi Leonard will be playing for new coach Tyronn Lue.

George's acquisition from Oklahoma City in July 2019 paved the way for Leonard to join the team as a free agent, giving the Clippers a pair of star players to build around in pursuit of the franchise's first NBA championship.

"This is an important moment for our franchise and our fans, to secure a long-term commitment from one of the premier two-way players in the NBA," said Lawrence Frank, the team's president of basketball operations.

The team next will turn its attention to re-signing Leonard, who could become a free agent after the upcoming season.

George thanked owner Steve Ballmer, Frank, Lue and his teammates for believing in him.

"As a kid growing up in Southern California, I always dreamed of playing in Los Angeles, where my friends and family could come watch me play," he said. "I am proud to call this my home and look forward to doing my part in helping make the team a tremendous success — both on and off the court — in the years ahead."