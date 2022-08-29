SDSU defends handling of Araiza gang-rape allegation inquiry
SAN DIEGO | San Diego State football coach Brady Hoke said Monday he didn't know star punter Matt Arazia had been accused of participating in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party in October until a civil lawsuit was filed last week.
Hoke's boss, athletic director John David Wicker, defended the school administration's decision to obey the San Diego Police Department's request to delay a campus-led inquiry into the alleged gang rape until authorities finish their criminal investigation. The incident happened on Oct. 17 at a Halloween party at a home where Araiza had been living.
Araiza, nicknamed the "Punt God" and honored as a consensus All-American for his booming kicks that helped SDSU to a school-best 12-2 season, was cut by the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, two days after the civil lawsuit containing graphic details was filed against him and former teammates Zaver Leonard and Nowlin "Pa'a" Ewaliko. Leonard and Ewaliko are no longer with the team, Wicker said.
The school's decision to accede to the SDPD was criticized by rape survivor and public speaker Brenda Tracy, who was brought in by SDSU to speak to the football team and other male athletes nearly three weeks after the alleged assault. Tracy said in a statement posted on Twitter on Sunday night that she had been told by an SDSU staff member "that there was an incident that had happened."
Tracy added that as she learns more details, "it is becoming more obvious that SDSU did not do the right thing. Institutions should not defer to police investigations. Title IX and criminal cases can run concurrently. ... Even without the victim directly reporting to the school, her father did, and the school could have reached out to him. Anonymous tips, one of which included a name, should have been followed up on immediately."
Wicker confirmed that Tracy had been brought to campus.
"It is absolutely not true that we swept this under the rug because it was football, because we were having a successful season," Wicker said. "That is not who we are and that is not who I am. That calls into question my morals and my ethics and that's not true."
Wicker and Hoke tried to avoid questions about the alleged gang rape at a news conference Monday. They read short statements and offered to answer questions about Saturday's game against Arizona that will open SDSU's new Snapdragon Stadium. When reporters continued to ask about the case, Wicker and Hoke walked out.
However, Wicker returned several minutes later and began answering questions.
"I still firmly believe that allowing SDPD to handle the investigation of this was the right way to go," Wicker said. "SDPD asked us not to investigate because they felt like it would impede or potentially impact negatively their investigation, so we chose to do that."
Wicker said that included even an informal investigation such as a coach asking a player if he had heard anything.
"SDPD asked us not to investigate. If we start asking questions you can tip someone off, and we're not going to investigate," Wicker said.
No arrests have been made and police have not publicly identified any suspects. The results of the police investigation are in the hands of the district attorney, although there is no timeline for a decision on whether charges will be filed. SDSU said it was cleared by the SDPD on July 22 to begin a campus investigation.
The plaintiff in the lawsuit is now 18. She is identified in the complaint as "Jane Doe" because she was underage at the time.
Attorney Kerry Armstrong, who represents Araiza in the criminal investigation, called the allegations untrue based on the findings of an investigator he hired.
The Los Angeles Times has reported that Araiza's name surfaced in connection with the rape allegation within days of the party in at least one report made by student-athletes to San Diego State officials through an anonymous reporting system.
Asked if he knew about that anonymous report, Hoke said: "I was not aware."
Asked at what point he first heard Araiza's name mentioned, Wicker said: "We did not receive confirmation from anyone that was party to the event until the civil lawsuit dropped."
Meanwhile, the Bills say they have moved on from Araiza.
"We're already past it. It's over with," offensive lineman Dion Dawkins said after the Bills returned to practice Monday, two days after the team announced Araiza's release. "He's not here. It's not our problem. Done."
Dawkins acknowledged he was he was troubled by the allegations made against Araiza in the lawsuit.
"The thoughts always come, but you've just got to try to keep your mind right and not think about stuff that you can't really control," Dawkins said. "Because if you think about all the rest of the messed-up stuff that goes on in the world, you'll literally malfunction."
Before practice, coach Sean McDermott addressed the players about Araiza's release, which was announced more than two hours after the team completed practice on Saturday. Team officials, including McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane, were first made aware of the allegations when they were told in late July that Araiza was one of a number of San Diego State players targeted in a police investigation.
Araiza was set to become Buffalo's punter when the team released Matt Haack last week, but the Bills then reversed course. Center Mitch Morse defended the team's handling of the situation.
"I think they've handled it admirably because I don't envy those situations," he said. "In the end, I do think they made the right decision."
MLB players' association trying to unionize minor leaguers
NEW YORK | The Major League Baseball Players Association is attempting to unionize minor leaguers, reversing decades of opposition.
The players' association said Monday it is circulating union authorization cards among players with minor league contracts to form a separate bargaining unit from the big leaguers.
While the average major league salary is above $4 million, players with minor league contracts earn as little as $400 a week during the six-month season.
"The working conditions facing these players have been nothing short of offensive," union head Tony Clark wrote in a letter Sunday to player agents. "Poverty wages, oppressive reserve rules, discipline without due process, ever-expanding offseason obligations, appropriation of intellectual property, substandard attention to player health and safety, and a chronic lack of respect for minor leaguers as a whole (to name just a few) — these cancers on our game exist because minor league players have never had a seat at the bargaining table. It's time for that to change."
The union's executive board unanimously approved the minor league initiative on Friday.
Clark was not available to respond to questions, spokesman Chris Dahl said.
Signed cards from 30% of minor leaguers in the bargaining unit would allow the union to file a petition to the National Labor Relations Board asking for an union authorization election. There are 5,000 to 6,500 U.S.-based minor leaguers at any given time, MLB estimates, the number increasing when new players sign each summer.
An authorization election would be decided by majority vote. MLB also could voluntarily recognize the union representing the bargaining unit, a process that typically can occur if a majority of the unit signs cards.
The staff of Advocates for Minor Leaguers, which formed two years ago, quit and will work for the MLBPA. The union gave the minor league group $50,000 last November.
"This generation of minor league players has demonstrated an unprecedented ability to address workplace issues with a collective voice," Harry Marino, the executive director of Advocates for Minor Leaguers, said in a statement. "Joining with the most powerful union in professional sports assures that this voice is heard where it matters most — at the bargaining table."
Players with major league contracts, of which there are approximately 1,200, are represented by the union, which since the 1981 strike settlement also has negotiated terms for those on option to the minor leagues.
MLB raised weekly minimum salaries for minor leaguers in 2021 to $400 at rookie and short-season levels, $500 at Class A, $600 at Double-A and $700 at Triple-A. For players on option, the minimum is $57,200 per season for a first big league contract and $114,100 for later big league contracts.
In addition, MLB this year began requiring teams to provide housing for most minor leaguers.
Prodded by the minor league advocacy group, leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee said last month they planned a hearing on the sport's antitrust exemption.
Unionizing could limit the minor leaguers' ability in future lawsuits. The Supreme Court ruled in the 1996 case Brown v. Pro Football Inc. that unionized industries are exempt from antitrust challenges.
The big league union had long declined to represent minor leaguers, though its labor contract specifies terms for the amateur draft and signing bonuses for amateur players. There were 128 draft picks this year who agreed to signing bonuses of $500,000 and up, including 82 for at least $1 million.
The players' association negotiated its first collective bargaining agreement in 1968 and has gone through nine work stoppages, the latest a 99-day lockout that delayed the start of this season.
Major League Baseball and lawyers for minor leaguers agreed this year to a $185 million settlement of an 8-year-old federal lawsuit alleging violations of minimum wage laws. An early estimate is that perhaps 23,000 players could share roughly $120 million with an average payment of $5,000 to $5,500, and their lawyers will split $55.5 million.
U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero in San Francisco granted preliminary approval to the settlement on Friday and scheduled a Feb. 17 fairness hearing ahead of possible final approval.
Commanders' Robinson says he had surgery after shooting
ASHBURN, Va. | Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. said Monday he underwent surgery a day after being shot in what the NFL team described as an attempted robbery or carjacking.
Robinson posted to social media from a hospital that surgery went well and thanked followers for their prayers, which the team passed along on its official Twitter account an update on his condition. Coach Ron Rivera after practice said doctors have been positive, but added there's no timeline for Robinson's return to the football field.
"He was in a really good place," said Rivera, who visited Robinson at the hospital Sunday night along with owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, team president Jason Wright, running backs coach Randy Jordan and players.
"The doctors were very positive with him, and he was very positive, as well. We're very fortunate. He's very fortunate. It was a very unfortunate situation, but he's doing well and it'll be a matter of time before he's back out here."
A report by District of Columbia police indicated Robinson was shot in one of his legs by two suspects. The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries.
"It's sad," defensive captain and fellow Alabama product Jonathan Allen said. "Young guy. You never want to see something like that happen. By the grace of God, he's OK. It's not life-threatening, and he's going to be OK, so that's really what's the most important thing right now."
Rivera gathered players for a team meeting before practice Monday, 13 days before the start of the regular season. Robinson impressed since Washington drafted him in the third round and looked to have earned a starting job.
"He's exactly the kind of guy that we want, and he's exactly the kind of guy that we needed," Allen said. "We're really excited about him."
Rivera wore an orange shirt to signify his support for measures to curb gun violence and spoke about the subject. He said Robinson was in the wrong place at the wrong time just trying to get a meal when the incident happened outside a popular Washington establishment.
The veteran coach, who was watching film of Robinson along with Jordan when he learned what happened, said Robinson "sounded pretty optimistic and positive, considering his circumstances."
"Everything's been very positive so far," Rivera said. "It's just about the healing process and once he's well enough to get out on the field, then the doctors will have to clear him, obviously, and then we'll go from there."
The concern about Robinson extended beyond Washington to Tuscaloosa, where he played five seasons for Alabama.
"Obviously that's something that's really sad," Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young said. "Me individually and us as a team, I think we're just sending our prayers and our love to B-Rob and his family in a tough time like this."
Alabama coach Nick Saban said he tried to call before then texting Robinson and relayed similar optimism as Rivera.
"We're glad that this is not something that is critical to his future or putting his life in jeopardy in the short term," Saban said.
"He's doing well relative to the information that we have, even to the point where they think he may be able to come back and play at some point in the season. We're hopeful for that and keep our fingers crossed."
