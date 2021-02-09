US officials: Pilot error caused Kobe Bryant chopper crash

LOS ANGELES | The pilot who crashed the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, killing all nine aboard, made a series of poor decisions that led him to fly blindly into a wall of clouds where he became so disoriented he thought he was climbing when the craft was plunging toward a Southern California hillside, federal safety officials said Tuesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board primarily blamed pilot Ara Zobayan in the Jan. 26, 2020 crash that killed him along with Bryant, the basketball star's daughter and six other passengers heading to a girls basketball tournament.

Zobayan, an experienced pilot, ignored his training, violated flight rules by flying into conditions where he couldn't see and failed to take alternate measures, such as slowing down and landing or switching to auto-pilot, that would have averted the tragedy.

The NTSB said it was likely Zobayan felt pressure to deliver his star client to his daughter's game at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy. Officials believe Zobayan may have also felt "continuation bias," an unconscious tendency among pilots to stick with the original plan despite changing conditions.

"The closer you get to the destination the more you think just maybe you can pull this off," NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said Tuesday.

The agency announced the long-awaited findings during a four-hour hearing pinpointing probable causes of what went awry in the 40-minute flight. The crash led to widespread public mourning for the retired basketball star and several lawsuits, and prompted state and federal legislation.

The agency also faulted Island Express Helicopters Inc., which operated the aircraft, for inadequate review and oversight of safety matters.

When Zobayan decided to climb above the clouds, he entered a trap that has doomed many flights. Once a pilot loses visual cues by flying into fog or darkness, the inner ear can send erroneous signals to the brain that causes spatial disorientation. It's sometimes known as "the leans," causing pilots to believe they are flying aircraft straight and level when they are banking.

Zobayan radioed air traffic controllers that he was climbing when, in fact, he was banking and descending rapidly toward the steep hills near Calabasas, NTSB investigators concluded.

Flying under visual flight rules, Zobayan was required to be able to see where he was going. Flying into the cloud was a violation of that standard and probably led to his disorientation, NTSB said.

There were 184 aircraft crashes between 2010-2019 involving spatial disorientation, including 20 fatal helicopter crashes, the NTSB said.

"What part of cloud, when you're on a visual flight rules program, do pilots not understand?" Landsberg said.

NTSB member Michael Graham said Zobayan ignored his training and added that that as long as helicopter pilots continue flying into clouds without relying on instruments, which requires a high level of training, "a certain percentage aren't going to come out alive."

Zobayan had been certified to fly using only instruments, but was no longer proficient, NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said.

The Sikorsky S-76B helicopter was flying at about 184 mph (296 kph) and descending at a rate of more than 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) per minute when it slammed into the hillside and ignited, scattering debris over an area the size of a football field. The victims died immediately.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and six others who left Orange County that morning were headed to his Mamba Sports Academy in Ventura County. The group had flown to the same destination the previous day and Zobayan had flown Bryant along that route at least 10 times in 2019.

The aircraft itself had been flown on largely direct routes between the airports in Orange and Ventura counties about two dozen times since late 2018, data shows, but the pilot took the chopper further north because of low visibility that day.

There was no sign of mechanical failure and the pilot was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, investigators said.

The helicopter did not have so-called "black box" recording devices, which were not required, that would have given investigators a better understanding of what happened.

The NTSB report reiterated a previous recommendation to require flight data and cockpit voice recorders on choppers, but the agency only investigates transportation-related crashes. It has no enforcement powers and must submit suggestions to agencies like the Federal Aviation Administration or the Coast Guard, which have repeatedly rejected some board safety recommendations after other transportation disasters.

Over the past year, experts speculated that the crash could lead to a recommendation for requiring helicopters to have Terrain Awareness and Warning System devices, which signal when aircraft are in danger of crashing.

But NTSB investigator-in-charge Bill English said the system, which was not on the helicopter, would probably not have prevented the crash.

The hilly terrain, combined with the disorientation, would have made the warning system "a confusing factor," English said.

"The pilot doesn't know which way is up," English said.

Federal lawmakers have sponsored the Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act to mandate the warning systems on all helicopters carrying six or more passengers.

The NTSB report is likely to factor into litigation in the case, whether it's admissible in court or not, said Dallas lawyer Michael Lyons.

The crash generated lawsuits and countersuits, with Bryant's widow suing Island Express and the pilot for wrongful death on the day a massive public memorial was held almost a year ago at Staples Center, where the Lakers all-star played most his career.

Vanessa Bryant said Island Express Helicopters Inc., which operated the aircraft, and its owner, Island Express Holding Corp., did not properly train or supervise Zobayan. She said the pilot was careless and negligent to fly in fog and should have aborted the flight.

Zobayan's brother, Berge Zobayan, has said Kobe Bryant knew the risks of flying in a helicopter and that his survivors aren't entitled to damages from the pilot's estate. Island Express Helicopters Inc. denied responsibility and said the crash was "an act of God" that it could not control.

Lawyers for Berge Zobayan and Island Express said they had no comment on the NTSB findings.

Families of other victims sued the helicopter companies but not the pilot.

The others killed in the crash were Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and their daughter Alyssa; Christina Mauser, who helped Bryant coach his daughter's basketball team; and Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton. Alyssa and Payton were Gianna's teammates.

The companies have countersued two FAA air traffic controllers, saying the crash was caused by their "series of erroneous acts and/or omissions."

While air traffic controllers failed to report the loss of radar contact and radar communication with the flight, which was inconsistent with their procedures, it did not contribute to the crash, the NTSB said.

Cardinals re-sign C Yadier Molina for 18th season

Yadier Molina enjoyed going through the process of free agency for the first time in more than two decades as a pro.

He was even happier that he wound up returning to the Cardinals.

The 38-year-old catcher signed a $9 million contract for the upcoming season Tuesday, ensuring the nine-time Gold Glove winner would remain with the only organization for which he's played for an 18th season.

"I have a bunch of stuff going on here in Puerto Rico with my basketball team. I'm playing winter ball. But it was fun — fun to be part of the free-agent process," Molina said, "but in my mind, it was always St. Louis. We did everything we could to get the deal done and I'm happy to be back here again."

Molina hit .262 with four home runs in 42 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, his last under a $60 million, three-year deal. Molina ended up making a prorated $7,407,407 of his $20 million salary last year, sending him into his first offseason on the open market since the Cardinals drafted him in 2000.

He received interest from several other clubs, but none of them had the sentimental pull of St. Louis.

"The city, the franchise, the teammates, the coaching staff — all those players, they wanted me back," Molina said, "and I wanted to be back here. Obviously free agency is a process. It's a slow process. You understand that. But in my mind, St. Louis was my first choice."

Now, he's back with his longtime batterymate, 39-year-old Adam Wainwright, who agreed to an $8 million deal for the upcoming season, as the Cardinals make another push for what would be Molina's third World Series title.

"We are pleased to announce that Yadier has agreed to continue his legacy career as a member of the Cardinals and remain a centerpiece of our team," Cardinals president John Mozeliak said. "His experience, leadership, work ethic and ability to help bring out the best in those around him are special qualities.

"We know," Mozeliak added, "that there is no one more driven than Yadi to get the Cardinals another shot at the title."

Molina has made nine All-Star teams and appeared in 2,025 games for the Cardinals, who drafted him in the fourth round out of Ladislao Martinez High School in his native Puerto Rico. He was in the big leagues by 2004 and never left, becoming one of the most dependable backstops at one of the game's most grueling positions.

He is third on the franchise list in games played behind Hall of Famers Stan Musial (3,026) and Lou Brock (2,289).

Molina is a career .281 hitter with 160 home runs, and he's played in at least 110 games every season but his first and this past season, which was shortened by the pandemic. But he's best known for his defense behind the dish, trailing only Ivan Rodriguez (13) and Johnny Bench (10) for the most Gold Gloves won by a catcher.

He just finished playing for Criollos de Caguas, Puerto Rico's representative in the Caribbean Series, where they lost to Cardinals teammate Carlos Martinez and his Dominican Republic team in the championship. Molina wound up hitting .192 while catching five of the six games and serving as the designated hitter in the other one.

His return solidifies the lineup for the Cardinals, whose pitchers and catchers are due to report to spring training Feb. 17 in Jupiter, Florida. They have been aggressive in the offseason as they aim for another playoff run with the biggest move their high-profile trade with the Colorado Rockies for eight-time Gold Glove-winner Nolen Arenado.

"When you add Arenado to our lineup, great news," Molina said. "What type of player he is, what he brings to the table, is amazing. He was and still is one of the best players in the game. I'm happy for us to have him on the same field. Happy for me to have him on the corner. And I can't wait to play with him."

Not long after Arenado's trade was complete, he said: "Hopefully we get the best catcher back and we keep moving."

The Cardinals got him back Tuesday for one more season.

MLB players to wear electronic tracers, face discipline

NEW YORK | Major League Baseball players, on-field staff and non-playing personnel who require access to them at ballparks must wear electronic tracing wristbands from the start of spring training and face discipline for violations.

Players will be encouraged to get vaccines but are not required to get them.

That was part of upgraded health protocols agreed to by Major League Baseball and the players' association to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The 108-page operations manual, agreed to Monday night and obtained by The Associated Press, expands on the 101-page version used during the shortened 2020 season.

"Every covered Individual must wear a Kinexon contact tracing device at all times while in club facilities and during club directed travel and while engaged in team activities, including group workouts and practices," the manual says. "Repeated failure to wear the devices or repeated failure to return the devices to the Kinexon device docking station may be a basis for discipline," the manual says.

The manual states violations of the MLB or club codes of conduct or of spring training home quarantine "are subject to potential discipline, including but not limited to suspension or forfeiture of salary for days spent away from the club while in mandatory self-isolation or quarantine resulting from the violation."

Player discipline would be subject to the just cause provisions of the collective bargaining agreement.

"Vaccination for COVID-19 will be voluntary for all players. However, MLB and the MLBPA will strongly encourage players to undergo vaccination at the appropriate time," the manual states.

It adds "the parties, in consultation with their respective medical experts, will consider in good faith relaxing these protocols on a league-wide, team-wide and/or individual basis" ... (to) the extent it is safe and appropriate to do so" when sufficient players are immunized.

As part of the agreement, the sides extended last year's experimental use of seven-inning doubleheaders and runners on second base at the start of extra innings.

Active rosters will return to 26 from opening day through Aug. 31 and 28 for the rest of the regular season, as originally intended for 2020, down from the 28 used throughout last season. Each team can travel with up to five taxi squad players for road games, and if all five are used one must be a player designated before the season as a catcher. The taxi squad players must return to the alternate training site after each trip.

A team experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak may expand its active roster without the added players having to be optioned, sent outright to the minors or placed on waivers when impacted players return.

MLB and the players' association combined to spend about $35 million on COVID-19 testing and rules last year. There were 45 games postponed for COVID-19-related reasons but just two were not made up, between St. Louis and Detroit.

MLB said during the World Series that 91 of 172,740 samples (.05%) has been positive, of which 57 were players and 34 staff, a group that included 21 of the 30 teams.

There were COVID-19 positives for 58 consecutive days before Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner learned of his positive test and was pulled after seven innings of the sixth and final game of the World Series. Turner caused a controversy when he left an isolation room and returned to the field for a postgame celebration. He later apologized.

Players will undergo PCR testing for a second straight season, mostly by saliva samples but with a provision allowing nasal swabs. Blood samples will be occasionally collected for serology or rapid antibody testing. PCR testing will take place at least every other day starting in spring training and continue as long as a player's team advances until the postseason ends. There will be daily temperature and symptom screening.

Players and of-field staff will again be required to wear masks at ballparks, except for players in games, and pitchers and catchers warming up in bullpens.

Spring training starts Feb. 17 in Florida and Arizona, and the sides agreed intake screening can start three days before a player's voluntary report date. A player must undergo a five-day at-home quarantine before reporting, with exceptions for essential activities and approved outdoor workouts and exercise.

Players, on-field staff and non-playing personnel who require access to them may not during spring training, the season or the postseason go to indoor restaurants, bars, fitness centers, casinos, bowling alleys, pool halls, dance clubs or any indoor gathering of 10 or more people.

In addition, during spring training they must quarantine at home except for baseball activities with their teams and travel, medical care, grocery shopping, takeout food pickup, outdoor physical activity and — with permission of a joint management-committee — outdoor dining. Other low-risk outdoor activities are permitted during the season.

Unless advance permission is given by the team compliance officer, anyone covered by the plan may not meet during road trips with anyone outside the traveling party, other than for outdoor meetings with family and household members.

Similar to last season, high-risk individuals may opt out of playing and those who opt out may change their minds and opt in.

Traveling parties will be encouraged to keep windows in hotel rooms and team buses open for ventilation.

During the regular season, a game of less than five innings stopped by rain will be suspended and continued.

Players complained last year that they could not view replays during games, A new provision states "players will have access to tablets under the Dugout iPad program that can be loaded with content before and after games, and will have access to in-game video in a format that cannot be used to steal the catcher's signs."

Spring training will be divided into three phases. Workouts will be limited to individuals and small groups through Feb. 20, larger groups and intrasquad games will be permitted from Feb. 21-26, and the exhibition season will start Feb. 27 or 28.

Games against non-major league teams, including colleges, are banned this year, and spring training games through March 13 may be shortened to five or seven innings if both managers agree; half-innings may be stopped before three outs if a pitcher has thrown at least 20 pitches; and pitchers may re-enter a game. The three-batter minimum rule that started last season will be enforced starting March 14. Any spring training game may end in a tie.

Players will be allowed to drive their own cars rather than take team buses to maximize distancing.

Super Bowl reaches game's smallest TV audience since 2006

NEW YORK | The pandemic-era Super Bowl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs reached the big game's smallest television audience since 2006.

An estimated 92 million people tuned in across the country to watch the Bucs' 31-9 victory, the Nielsen company said Tuesday. Add in a record number of people who streamed the game online and CBS said the total audience was 96.4 million.

That's down from the 101.3 million people who watched the 2020 game between Kansas City and San Francisco. The New England-Seattle Super Bowl in 2015 was the most-watched game with 114.4 million viewers.

The Super Bowl is annually television's most-watched event.

Given that the game turned into a rout, and the coronavirus cut down on the number of annual Super Bowl watch parties, it could have been worse for CBS, said Andy Billings, director of the sports communication program at the University of Alabama.

"There are a lot of people who go to Super Bowl parties," Billings said. "They're viewers, but they're really along for the ride."

The 2006 game between Seattle and Pittsburgh reached 90.7 million viewers. The game cracked the 100 million mark for the first time in 2010, and did so for nine of the next ten years. Yet with the increased power of streaming services offering more options, that might be a hard figure to reach again.

The Bucs and Chiefs are from relatively small television markets, which also likely held viewership down, said Jeffrey Silverman, science and analytics director for the research firm Samba TV.

The best ratings came in Kansas City and, oddly enough, Boston — meaning more people were interested in the game in the home of Bucs quarterback Tom Brady's old team, the New England Patriots, than his new one. Tampa Bay came in third.

New England states all did better than the rest of the country, Samba's research showed.

The natural tendency of viewers to drift away from non-competitive games was tough luck for advertisers who chose to place their commercials in the fourth quarter hoping for a down-to-the-wire finish, said Ashwin Navin, Samba's CEO and co-founder.

"The best deal was in the first half," Navin said.

CBS said 20.4 million people watched the series premiere of "The Equalizer," a procedural drama starring Queen Latifah. Given television's most-prized time slot, the show had the biggest audience for an entertainment program since the Academy Awards last year.

A special episode of Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" reached 4.8 million people, its season best.

Big Ten moves men's tournament from Chicago to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS | The Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday that its men's basketball tournament will move from Chicago to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the site of this year's Final Four.

The tournament will be played March 10-14 just a few blocks away from Bankers Life Fieldhouse where the women's tourney will take place the same week. Big Ten officials see the advantages of Indianapolis as a tournament site, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The walkable hotels and restaurants, nearby venues and city's web of skywalks provide a better opportunity of keeping players, coaches and staff members healthy.

"Hosting both the men's and women's basketball tournaments in the same city allows for cohesive testing and medical protocols for both events, as well as centralized accommodations surrounding the competition venues," the Big Ten said. It said the league planned to return to Chicago in 2023.

It's going to be a busy time for Indianapolis.

The Horizon League already was scheduled to use Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the state fairgrounds to host the conclusion of it's men's and women's tournaments March 8-9, but then things really pick up.

Local leaders have spent two months scrambling to accommodate the NCAA, which announced last month that all 67 men's tourney games will be played in Indianapolis and its surrounding communities.

The coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium, historic Hinkle Fieldhouse and Bankers Life Fieldhouse, home of the NBA's Indiana Pacers and WNBA's Indiana Fever, will host most of the games. Assembly Hall at Indiana University and Mackey Arena at Purdue, both about one hour from downtown Indy, are scheduled to host the other games.

The Big Ten tourney move had been expected.

"I think it makes sense," Indiana coach Archie Miller said recently. "It's practical for the teams that are moving on (to the NCAA Tournament), and I think Indianapolis being where everything is going to be held would make some sense if that were to happen."

Indianapolis was the site of last year's Big Ten tourney, too, and the pandemic interrupted it as Michigan and Rutgers were warming up for the first of four games.

Now the Big Ten is returning to a city that has hosted 11 of the previous 23 men's tournaments and 23 of the league's 26 women's tournaments, though this one comes with two new wrinkles. It's the first time the men will play in a non-NBA venue and it's the first time both tournaments will be held in the same city during the same week.