Harden must quarantine until Friday; could play in opener

NEW YORK | James Harden will be in quarantine until Friday, meaning the Houston Rockets star could be eligible to play Saturday when his team is to finally open its season in Portland.

The Rockets were scheduled to play Wednesday against Oklahoma City, a game postponed for a variety of coronavirus issues. Among them was Harden declared unavailable to play after the NBA determined he violated the league's health and safety protocols.

Meanwhile, the league announced Thursday that out of the 558 players tested for COVID-19 in the week starting Dec. 16, there were two new confirmed player positive tests.

But the Rockets-Thunder game is the only one to be postponed so far this season.

Under NBA rules, a team needs eight healthy players to play, and the Rockets were one short Wednesday. They have 16 players on the roster, and nine were out: One was injured; three returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive for coronavirus; four other players are quarantined as part of the virus protocols; and Harden was ineligible.

The NBA's medical staff determined Harden needed to quarantine for four days, which started Tuesday, before he can return to practice, games or team activities. The league was still reviewing to see if any other quarantine decisions were needed for other Rockets players.

Harden was fined $50,000 on Wednesday by the NBA, which said he violated protocols. The league prohibits attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments.

Video of the disgruntled star surfaced on social media, where he was shown without a mask at a crowded party in a private event space Monday night. Harden, in a since-deleted Instagram post, explained why he was at the event.

He wrote: "One thing after another. I went to show love to my homegirl at her event (not a strip club) because she is becoming a boss and putting her people in a position of success and now it's a problem. Everyday it's something different. No matter how many times people try to drag my name under you can't. The real people always end up on top."

Pirates trade slugger Josh Bell to Nationals

PITTSBURGH | Josh Bell is heading to the Washington Nationals.

The Pittsburgh Pirates traded the slugging first baseman to Washington on Thursday for pitching prospects Will Crowe and Eddy Yean.

The 28-year-old Bell was an All-Star in 2019 following a torrid first half in which he hit .302 with 27 home runs and 84 RBIs. That form has been elusive over the last year-plus. Bell hit .233 with 10 home runs during an injury-shortened second half of 2019 and hit just eight homers while batting a career-low .233 in 57 games for the Pirates in 2020. Pittsburgh finished 19-41, the worst record in the majors.

Bell believed he could be the cornerstone for Pittsburgh as the Pirates looked to retool under general manager Ben Cherington and manager Derek Shelton, both of whom came aboard following the team's disastrous second-half collapse in 2019 that led to a top-to-bottom revamp in the organization.

Instead, Bell will join the Nationals, just 14 months removed from a World Series title. He is under contractual control through at least the 2022 season. His departure also removes the second-highest salary on the team from the books. Bell, who was scheduled to make $4.8 million in 2020 before taking a fraction of that due to the truncated season, figured to receive at least a minor bump in arbitration this time around.

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo had said adding a middle-of-the-order bat was his top offseason priority.

The 26-year-old Crowe is one of Washington's top pitching prospects. He went 0-2 with an 11.88 ERA in three starts for the Nationals in 2020.

Yean, 19, signed with Washington as a non-drafted free agent in 2020. He has posted a 3-5 record with 75 strikeouts while playing in the low minors.

FIFA provides breakdown of expanded Women's World Cup field

ZURICH | CONCACAF will have four direct berths for the expanded Women's World Cup in 2023, and two more teams from the region will have a chance to join them via a 10-team playoff tournament.

The United States, Canada, and Jamaica represented the confederation covering North and Central America and the Caribbean at the 24-team World Cup in France last year. A fourth CONCACAF country, Panama, had a chance to qualify, but lost 5-1 to Argentina on aggregate in a home-and-away CONCACAF-CONMEBOL playoff.

FIFA released the breakdown for the 32-team women's tournament on Thursday. Europe (UEFA) will get 11 direct slots, while Asia (AFC) gets six and Africa (CAF), like CONCACAF, gets four. South America (CONMEBOL) gets three and Oceania (OFC) one.

Host Australia and New Zealand automatically qualify, with their slots taken directly from the quotas allocated to their confederations.

The 2019 World Cup field featured nine teams from Europe, including host France, five from Asia, three from Africa and CONCACAF, two from South America, one from Oceania and the winner of the CONCACAF-CONMEBOL playoff.

The first Women's World Cup, held in 1991 in China, had 12 participants.

Four teams will be seeded in the 2023 playoff tournament, based on the latest FIFA world rankings prior to the draw, with a maximum of one seeded team per confederation. The teams will be divided into three pools — two of three countries and one of four — with sides from the same confederation kept apart.

The playoff tournament will serve as a test event in Australia and New Zealand, with both hosts taking part in friendly matches against the teams in Group 1 and Group 2, ensuring all teams play two matches during the competition.

In other tournament news, FIFA has canceled the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups scheduled for next year due to the pandemic. The next editions are now due to be staged in 2023, with Indonesia still hosting the U20s and Peru the U17s.

FIFA says "the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for the hosting of international sporting events and to have a restrictive effect on international travel."

Garrett to call plays for Giants against Ravens on Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. | Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett will be back calling plays for the New York Giants this weekend after missing a game following a positive test for COVID-19.

Coach Joe Judge said Thursday that Garrett will have finished his mandated isolation by Sunday when the Giants (5-9) face the Ravens (9-5) in Baltimore.

Judge said the only thing not finalized is how Garrett will travel to Baltimore.

Tight ends coach and former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens called the plays on Sunday night when the Giants fell to Cleveland 20-6 at MetLife Stadium in losing their second straight game.

Kitchens has been handling the play-calling at practice this week with Garrett working with the team on the online calls.

"It's kind of crazy having the voice come through a speaker in terms of the install and talking through it when the guys are in the building," Judge said. "That's a little bit different. But look, different is really not a challenge for us. We kind of want to thrive in that kind of situation."

Judge said quarterback Daniel Jones looked good in Wednesday's workout and he hopes he will be able to return Sunday. He missed the game against Cleveland with ankle and hamstring injuries. He also missed a game against Seattle at the start of the month with a hamstring injury.

Colt McCoy started both of those games.

No matter who plays Sunday, the offense needs some help. The Giants are 31st on offense and they have scored 13 points in the past two losses to fall out of first place in the NFC East.

Kitchens was amused when asked if Santa Claus could bring anything to help the team.

"The first time I've ever heard that," Kitchens said Thursday. "That's great. But if you know him and you want to get him to send us some, some whatever you were talking about, please feel free. You know, that, elf on shelf, Mrs. Claus, anything you know, just let us know. "