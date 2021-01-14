Urban Hire: Meyer returns to sidelines with NFL's Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. | Urban Meyer has won everywhere he's coached. Small colleges. Big-time programs. He's been a difference maker at each stop during his storied career.

He's ready to try something new: the NFL.

Meyer agreed to become head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, leaving the broadcast booth and returning to the sidelines after a two-year absence that followed another health scare.

The 56-year-old Meyer was team owner Shad Khan's top target for weeks, maybe even months, and the deal was signed shortly after their third and final meeting in seven days. They met last Friday on Khan's yacht in Miami, again Wednesday and once more at the facility Thursday.

Hiring the longtime college coach with three national championships signifies a new direction for a franchise that has lost 105 of 144 games since Khan took over in 2012.

"This is a great day for Jacksonville and Jaguars fans everywhere," Khan said in a statement. "Urban Meyer is who we want and need, a leader, winner and champion who demands excellence and produces results.

"While Urban already enjoys a legacy in the game of football that few will ever match, his passion for the opportunity in front of him here in Jacksonville is powerful and unmistakable."

Meyer went 187-32 — a staggering winning percentage of 85.3 — in stops at Bowling Green (2001-02), Utah (2003-04), Florida (2005-10) and Ohio State (2012-18). He ranks seventh all time in collegiate winning percentage, trailing only Notre Dame legends Knute Rockne and Frank Leahy among coaches at major programs.

But some doubts remain about Meyer's ability to make a smooth transition to the NFL, where motivational tactics tend to be moot and losing multiple games every year is a given. Meyer never lost more than five times in any season as a college head coach; he went 83-9 at Ohio State.

Still, Meyer has been eyeing an NFL move for months. He researched the league with help from former players and friends, started assembling a potential staff and learned how the front office works. Meyer and Khan have been friends for years, building a relationship while both were living in Big Ten country.

Jacksonville was the most attractive opening. The Jaguars have 11 picks in the 2021 draft, including five in the top 65, and are nearly $100 million under the projected salary cap. Adding to the appeal: Khan, a billionaire businessman, has shown a penchant for patience and a willingness to spend big.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a lock to land in Jacksonville with the top pick and will be the centerpiece of the team's latest rebuild.

Meyer replaces Doug Marrone, who was fired after losing the final 15 games in 2020. Marrone went 25-44 in four-plus seasons with the Jaguars, including 2-1 in the 2017 postseason. Marrone failed repeatedly to fill the team's long-standing hole at quarterback, and Khan kept him and general manager Dave Caldwell around a year longer than many expected to make them clean up a fractured locker room and a stressed salary cap.

Khan also interviewed Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Atlanta defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Tennessee offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

The general belief was the job was Meyer's if he wanted it. He clearly did, with some stipulations.

He will have the leeway to put his touch on every aspect of the organization, the kind of overhaul Jacksonville hasn't seen in nearly three decades of existence. Khan is switching to a coach-centric model that could give Meyer final say in personnel. Meyer and the next general manager will report to Khan, who wants to be more involved in the most significant roster decisions.

There's little doubt, though, that Meyer will be calling the shots.

Meyer's health remains a concern, though. He stepped down at Ohio State in 2018 mostly because of a congenital arachnoid cyst in his brain, which required surgery in 2014 and bothered him throughout his final season with the Buckeyes. He also resigned at Florida for health reasons in December 2009 only to change his mind the following day and instead take a leave of absence.

He returned to coach in 2010 and then walked away again at the end of the season, a move that eventually angered many Florida faithful because he took the job at Ohio State less than a year later.

Meyer spent the last two years in an analyst role for Fox Sports, appearing weekly on the network's college football pregame show.

Jared Goff to start for Rams in Green Bay; Wolford inactive

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. | Jared Goff and Sean McVay say they had a healthy, productive disagreement last week about Goff's readiness to return from thumb surgery.

They're in complete accord this week, however: Goff is the best choice to lead the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs.

Goff will start the Rams' postseason game at Green Bay on Saturday, while John Wolford will be inactive one week after incurring a neck injury, McVay announced Thursday.

The Rams (11-6) are headed to Lambeau Field to face the top-seeded Packers (13-3) behind Goff, who has started 73 of Los Angeles' last 76 games since he made his debut as a rookie in late 2016. He also came off the bench last week to lead the Rams to a 30-20 playoff victory in Seattle after Wolford left early with a stinger.

After Goff had surgery on his broken right thumb Dec. 28, Wolford got the Rams' last two starts — even though Goff thought he was ready to play last week. But with Wolford still recovering this week, the decision essentially was taken out of McVay's hands, and Goff will return to the starting lineup in the Wisconsin cold against Green Bay's tough defense.

"I'm in a good place with it," Goff said Thursday. "There's a slight soreness, but nothing that's hindering it in any way. Overall, it's progressing the right way."

Goff said his surgically repaired thumb has two screws in it that will be there "until I'm 6 feet under," but he still felt healthy enough to resume his starting job last week in Seattle. McVay instead decided early in the week that Wolford would start, although he didn't announce his decision until shortly before kickoff.

Goff said his disappointment didn't create a problem between him and McVay.

"We are able to disagree," Goff said. "We're two grown men who disagreed on the status of my thumb, and it's not the end of the world. Getting the win is most important to me. He's the head coach, he has to make that decision, and at the end of the day, it was last week. We're moving on. ... That's something we talk about a lot here: where communication lacks, negativity fills. So continue to communicate. Continue to tell each other how you feel."

Goff led the Rams to victory in Seattle, but did it while completing just nine passes for 155 yards. He has thrown for 300 yards just once in his last six games since Thanksgiving, struggling along with the rest of LA's offense down the stretch of a season in which he committed 17 turnovers in 15 games.

Goff has tried wearing gloves this week in practice in sunny Ventura County, but he hasn't decided whether he'll wear them on game day to help with his grip. Temperatures are expected to be in the 30s at kickoff at Lambeau Field.

"He's been able to get a lot of good individual work," McVay said of Goff's health. "He's making good progress. The further you get away from that, the more normal — I know he's been pain-free, but I think the more functionality and feeling like yourself."

Wolford will still travel to Green Bay with the Rams, but he won't play. Veteran Blake Bortles, who returned to the Rams in Week 17 after Goff's injury, will be Goff's backup against the Packers, and rookie third quarterback Bryce Perkins also might be active.

Wolford left Seattle's stadium in an ambulance with a neck stinger after a hit from the Seahawks' Jamal Adams, and he hasn't practiced this week. The unheralded second-year pro just took his first NFL snaps in the regular season finale, so his injury came at a particularly inopportune moment.

"I was extremely excited to have that chance in a big game up in Seattle," Wolford said. "I really wanted to play that whole thing and really show what I had to offer. Just bad timing, but you take these things in stride, and I'll be ready for the next opportunity."

NOTES: LT Andrew Whitworth went through a full practice Thursday, and he is expected to play in Green Bay. So is DT Aaron Donald, whose rib injury is not expected to force him to miss a game due to injury for the first time in his seven-year NFL career. ... WR Cooper Kupp is questionable with knee bursitis that kept him out of practice all week, and LG David Edwards also is questionable with an ankle injury. McVay said the Rams likely will wait until game day to make those decisions. ... Rookie LB Terrell Lewis is out with an ankle injury. The Alabama product missed eight regular season games due to various injuries, and he got just nine snaps last week in Seattle.

Steelers part ways with Randy Fichtner, 2 assistants

PITTSBURGH | The Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff flameout cost offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner and two assistants their jobs.

The team announced Thursday it would not renew the contracts of Fichtner, offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett, and secondary coach Tom Bradley following a 48-37 loss to Cleveland on Sunday night. The club also said tight ends coach James Daniels is retiring after 17 seasons in that position.

Head coach Mike Tomlin hinted at major changes on Wednesday after Pittsburgh dropped five of its final six games following an 11-0 start and didn't waste time getting started. While quarterback Ben Roethlisberger played well for long stretches in his return from right elbow surgery, the running game disappeared over the second half of the season and finished dead last in the NFL in both yards rushing and yards per carry.

"I think when you are dead last in anything, it is (personnel and scheme)," Tomlin said. "We better assess it as such. We will not accept our current position in that area. We cannot. We have to attack that and we will."

That inability to generate any sense of balance allowed opponents to key on Pittsburgh's short passing game. Roethlisberger threw at least one interception in six of his last seven starts, including four against the Browns.

The decision ends a long professional relationship between Tomlin and Fichtner. The two met as assistants at Arkansas State in the late 1990s and Tomlin hired Fichtner as a wide receivers coach shortly after replacing Bill Cowher in January 2007. Fichtner was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2010 before being elevated to offensive coordinator three years ago after the team let go of Todd Haley following a playoff loss to Jacksonville.

Pittsburgh's offense finished fourth in the league during Fichtner's first season calling the plays in 2018, thanks in large part to the highly productive partnership between Roethlisberger and wide receiver Antonio Brown. The offense took a significant and expected step backward in 2019 with Roethlisberger missing all but six quarters of the season.

Roethlisberger returned to form this season and briefly thrust himself into the Most Valuable Player discussion as the Steelers put together the best start in franchise history. Yet even as Pittsburgh won games, there were signs the offense continued to have issues, particularly in the running game. The Steelers relied heavily on short fields generated by turnovers created by the defense, and when that stopped happening with regularity over the second half of the year, the offense began to regress.

Pittsburgh averaged 29.8 points during its first 10 games and just 22.1 over its final seven, numbers boosted a bit by COVID-19-ravaged Cleveland going to a prevent defense after taking a four-touchdown lead.

The decision could play a factor in whether Roethlisberger comes back for an 18th season. Roethlisberger is under contract through next season with a $41.25 million salary-cap hit. While he expressed interest in returning and Tomlin said it's "reasonable" to expect there's a "chance" Roethlisberger could be back, Roethlisberger and Fichtner, whom Roethlisberger often referred to as "Coach Randy" are close.

Sarrett joined the Steelers in 2012 and was promoted in January 2019 to replace Hall of Fame offensive line coach Mike Munchak, who spent five years building Pittsburgh's front into one of the best in the NFL. Munchak left for the same job in Denver, but Sarrett struggled to get an aging line to play with the physicality required to help create holes for running backs James Conner and Benny Snell Jr., among others.

While the group excelled in pass protection — Roethlisberger was sacked just 13 times in 621 drop backs this season — it never found any sense of momentum running the ball after a solid start. Pittsburgh topped 100 yards rushing just once over its final 12 games.

Whoever replaces Sarrett will have to find a way to deal with a line in flux. Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva and left guard Matt Feiler both become free agents in March, and it's unclear whether perennial Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey will return.

Bradley joined the Steelers in January 2018, taking over after Carnell Lake stepped away. Pittsburgh's secondary has been solid during Bradley's tenure, but the job may have become a bit redundant after Pittsburgh hired Teryl Austin to serve as a senior defensive assistant/secondary coach two years ago.

Daniels, 67, joined the Steelers in 2004 and helped the club win a pair of Super Bowl titles, first under Cowher and then under Tomlin.

Murray status for Australia in doubt after contracting virus

Andy Murray's status for the Australian Open was put in doubt Thursday after he tested positive for the coronavirus only days before his planned charter flight to Melbourne.

The three-time Grand Slam champion is isolating at home near London, the tournament said in a statement.

"Unfortunately this means he will be unable to join the official AO charter flights arriving in Australia in the coming days to go through the quarantine period with the other players," the statement said. "The AO fans love Andy, and we know how much he loves competing here in Melbourne and how hard he'd worked for this opportunity."

Murray has been given a wild-card entry into the first Grand Slam tournament of 2021.

The Australian Open was delayed three weeks because of COVID-19 restrictions and is set to begin Feb. 8. Players and officials must spend 14 days in quarantine once they arrive in Australia.

Murray, a five-time Australian Open runner-up, earlier backed out of the Delray Beach Open in Florida to "minimize the risks" of contracting the virus through international travel.

Murray could still compete in Australia. American player Tennys Sandgren was given special clearance to board a charter flight from Los Angeles to Melbourne despite testing positive for COVID-19 in November and again on Monday.

Under tournament protocols agreed with Australian government authorities, all players had to return a negative test before boarding their flights to Australia and would be subjected to further testing on arrival and daily during a 14-day period of quarantine.

Sandgren received an exemption after Australian health officials assessed his case history.

American player Madison Keys has also tested positive before her scheduled flight to Australia. She said she is self-isolating at home.

"I've very disappointed to not be able to play in the coming weeks after training hard in the off-season and knowing Tennis Australia and the tours did so much to make these events happen," Keys wrote on Twitter.

The first of about 1,200 players, coaches, entourage and officials were set to land Thursday in Australia.

Tennis Australia said players who have previously tested positive for COVID-19 were "required to provide additional and highly detailed medical information as proof they are a recovered case and no longer infectious or a risk to the community."

Murray is currently ranked No. 123 after several years of battling hip injuries and surgery.

The 33-year-old Scot made a teary retirement announcement in Melbourne two years ago before undergoing a second round of surgeries to extend his career.

Celtics plan to play Friday, another Suns game called by NBA

The Boston Celtics expect their unplanned weeklong hiatus because of coronavirus-related issues to end Friday, when they're scheduled to play host to the Orlando Magic.

The Phoenix Suns, however, have a bit more time off coming.

The Celtics will be without at least three players Friday, including All-Star forward Jayson Tatum, because of the league's health and safety protocols. But four others are apparently on the cusp of satisfying their league-mandated time away from the team and are listed as questionable for Friday.

"I don't think there's an easy answer here," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Thursday after the team's first time on the court together since a shootaround for a game Sunday against Miami that ultimately was postponed. "This is a difficult time around the country. This pandemic is as rampant as it's ever been and obviously we're feeling some of that despite the great precautions and great steps we're taking not to."

Meanwhile, the Indiana at Phoenix game scheduled for Saturday has been called off — the ninth such postponement since the week began. The Suns will not have enough players eligible to play, largely because of contact tracing issues, the NBA said.

Boston had three games that would have been played between Sunday and Wednesday postponed because some players were positive and others were ruled out because contact tracing showed that they could have been exposed to the virus.

Leaguewide, 10 games this season have now been postponed and the NBA was reviewing if more games — including a a Sunday game in Washington — would have to be pushed back. The Suns and Wizards were both scheduled to play Friday; those games were postponed because of contact-tracing issues.

"If you look at how our league is going, what's happening in our country, I don't think you can be surprised by anything," Magic coach Steve Clifford said.

More tests are likely coming to the NBA, which revealed Wednesday that 16 players tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

League officials, in a memo obtained by The Associated Press, have told teams that they are deciding whether to have additional game-day testing for players and referees. Teams in all 28 NBA cities have been told to investigate if there is a local lab that can process PCR tests relatively quickly; the extra tests would be conducted on game-day mornings and turn in results no later than one hour before tip-off.

The league regimen already includes daily PCR tests for players and coaches, and rapid tests on game days. The NBA told teams it was possible that a decision could be made on the extra layer of testing by the weekend. ESPN first reported the contents of the league's memo.

Boston's weeklong hiatus, if it ends Friday as planned, would be the longest in the NBA so far this season. If Thursday's schedule of games is completed with no additional postponements, five teams — Portland, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Denver and Indiana — would have played four games since the Celtics last played one.

"We're like everyone else," Stevens said. "We appreciate the opportunity to gather. We appreciate the opportunity to be together. We appreciate the opportunity to play the game we love and when it's taken away for a week or four months that's hard. And the rest of the world's dealing with that in every which way, so for us to complain about it ... would be insensitive to everything else that's going on in the world."