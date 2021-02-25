LEAD: U.S. jobless claims at 730K, still high but fewest in 3 months

WASHINGTON | The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell sharply last week in a sign that layoffs may have eased, though applications for aid remain at a historically high level.

Jobless claims declined by 111,000 from the previous week to a seasonally adjusted 730,000, the Labor Department said Thursday. It is the lowest figure since late November and the sharpest one-week decline since August. Still, before the virus erupted in the United States last March, weekly applications for unemployment benefits had never topped 700,000.

US contracts to buy homes decline, still a January record

SILVER SPRING, Md. | The number of Americans who signed contracts to buy homes declined again with the number of properties for sale not matching the surging demand in the U.S.

The National Association of Realtors' index of pending home sales fell 2.8% to 122.8, which was still a record high for the month. December's index, which was also a record high, was revised upward.

Despite the recent declines, contract signings are still 13% ahead of where they were last year at this point, a sign that the housing market remains strong despite the widespread economic damage caused by the pandemic.

U.S. long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year average at 2.97%

WASHINGTON | U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week but still remain near historic lows as the pandemic-hobbled economy strains toward recovery with more Americans getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan increased to 2.97% from 2.81% last week. By contrast, the benchmark rate stood at 3.45% a year ago.

The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans, popular among those seeking to refinance their mortgages, rose to 2.34% from 2.21% last week.

While economists expect modest increases in home-loan rates this year, they likely will remain low while the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates near zero until the economy recovers.

Orders for U.S. durable goods climb 3.4% in January

WASHINGTON | Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket goods shot up 3.4% in January, pulled up by surge in orders for civilian aircraft. A category that tracks business investment posted a more modest gain, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

Orders for goods meant to last at least three years have now risen nine straight months, another sign that manufacturing has proven resilient in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The January gain — triple what economists had expected — followed upticks of 1.2% in December and 1.3% in November. Orders have now surpassed pre-pandemic levels; they're up 3.5% from a year earlier.

Orders for civilian aircraft and parts jumped 389.9%. Excluding transportation equipment, which can bounce wildly from month to month, durable goods orders were up a solid 1.4%.