LEAD: China not ready to allow the Boeing 737 Max back in the air

BEIJING | Beijing isn't ready to follow the United States in allowing Boeing's 737 Max back into the air after a pair of fatal crashes two years ago.

China was the first country to ground the 737 Max in 2019 after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed a total of 346 people. American regulators approved the plane in November to resume commercial flights after Boeing made technical changes and a new training regime was put into place for pilots.

"Major safety concerns" raised by Chinese regulators have not been fully resolved, said Dong Zhiyi, deputy administrator of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, at a news conference.

Design changes must pass approval for airworthiness, pilots must receive "effective flight training" and conclusions of investigations into the two crashes must be clear, Dong said.

"The technical review has not yet entered the certification and flight test stage," Dong said Monday. He gave no timeline for when that might happen.

China is, along with North America and Europe, one of the biggest markets for Boeing Co. and its European rival Airbus. That makes the 737 Max's approval by Beijing important for its commercial success.

U.S. manufacturing activity jumps to 3-year high in February

WASHINGTON | U.S. manufacturing expanded in February at the fastest pace three years with the arrival of a surge in new orders.

The Institute for Supply Management reported Monday that its gauge of manufacturing activity rose to a reading of 60.8% last month, 2.1 percentage-points above the January level of 58.7%.

It was the strongest performance since February 2018. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector. The 60.8% reading last month matched a similar reading in February 2018 and the level in those months was the highest since a reading of 61.4% in May 2004.

The survey found optimism increasing with five positive comments for every cautious comment, up from a 3-to-1 ratio in the January survey.

Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM manufacturing survey panel, said the survey shows that a recovery is ongoing as manufacturers find ways to deal with supply-chain shortages and lingering pandemic issues such as short-term shutdowns at some plants to sanitize facilities.

Manufacturers are also benefiting from a shift in spending, with Americans spending money on homes and other projects rather than going out to restaurants or risking shopping indoors, Fiore said.

"They are buying all kinds of items that the manufacturing economy builds," he said. "As long as parts of the services sector are shut down, Americans are spending on hard goods.

The index for new orders rose to 64.8%, up from 61.1% in January, while the employment index stood at 54.4%, up from 52.6% in January, the report found.

However, manufacturers are having to wrestle with lengthening delivery times for components at many factories. Michael Pearce, a senior economist at Capital Economics, said that reflected in part "increasing global shortages of electronics and in particular semiconductors." He said these shortages could hold back the recovery in manufacturing output in coming months.

Last week, President Joe Biden signed an executive order intended to boost manufacturing jobs by strengthening U.S. supply chains for advanced batteries, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and semiconductors.

A widening global shortage of semiconductors for auto parts is forcing major auto companies to halt or slow vehicle production just as they were recovering from pandemic-related factory shutdowns.

"The comments in the report also make it crystal clear that these shortages go well beyond just semiconductors with firms in every sector reporting shortages and problems with suppliers keeping up with demand," Pearce said.

Other analysts said they believed manufacturing would be able to overcome the supply chain issues.

"Strong consumer demand for goods, increasing business investment, a roaring housing market and global economic growth are all supporting U.S. manufacturing," said PNC Chief Economist Gus Faucher.

U.S. spending on construction projects rises 1.7% in January

SILVER SPRING, Md. | Spending on U.S. construction projects rose 1.7% in January as new home building continues to lift the sector.

Last month's increase followed small revised gains in December and November.

Spending on residential construction rose 2.5% in January, with single family home projects up 3%, the Commerce Department reported Monday.

Despite an economy that's been battered for nearly a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, historically low interest rates and city dwellers seeking more space in the suburbs and beyond has boosted home sales. Last week, the Commerce Department reported that sales of new homes jumped 4.3% in January, and are 19.3% higher than they were last year at this time.

In a separate report, the government reported that applications for building permits, which typically signal activity ahead, spiked 10.4% in January.

Spending on government projects, which has been constrained by tight state and local budgets in the wake of the pandemic, rose 1.7%.

Non-residential construction was up 0.4% after months of declines, but is still down 10% from January of last year. The category that accounts for hotels also ticked up 0.7% but is still down a whopping 22.7% from the same time last year as the travel and leisure sector has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic.

Total spending on construction in January was $1.52 billion, 5.8% higher than January 2020.

New WTO chief pushes for vaccine access, fisheries deal

GENEVA | The new head of the World Trade Organization called Monday for a "technology transfer" when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines and urged member nations to reach a deal to reduce overfishing after years of fruitless talks as she laid out her top priorities after taking office.

Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a Nigerian economist and former government minister, donned a mask and doled out welcoming elbow bumps as she took up her job at WTO headquarters on the banks of Lake Geneva. Still, she immediately set about trying to change the organization's culture.

"It cannot be business as usual. We have to change our approach from debate and rounds of questions to delivering results," she told ambassadors and other top government envoys that make up the 164-member body's General Council.

"The world is leaving the WTO behind. Leaders and decision-makers are impatient for change," she said, noting several trade ministers had told her that "if things don't change," they would not attend the WTO's biggest event — a ministerial meeting — "because it is a waste of their time."

Okonjo-Iweala, 66, is both the first woman and the first African to serve as the WTO's director-general. Her brisk comments were a departure from the more cautious approach of her predecessor, Roberto Azevedo, who resigned on Aug. 31 — a year before the end of his term.