A local woman concerned for a friend who lost her home in the July 20 flood approached the St. Joseph City Council on Monday to bring up a zoning issue preventing some from rebuilding homes.

Nancy Crockett has lived at her property on West Hyde Park Avenue for over 30 years. During last month’s flood, her home took significant damage and will have to be rebuilt.

Crockett’s friend Linda Krezter tried to help her with the process, and both were surprised to learn that her home is on M2 manufacturing-zoned property, which means she cannot build another residential structure.

“Her home has to be demolished and the only way is either a mod home or to be stick built,” Kretzer said. “I called the Planning & Zoning (department) to make sure everything is OK and they told me that she couldn’t rebuild.”

Director of Planning & Community Development for the City Clint Thompson said the property is zoned that way due to its proximity to nearby railroad tracks.

He said this is a common occurrence in St. Joseph and, while homes may exist on the properties zoned for manufacturing, new structures cannot legally be built unless they fit that use.

He said the residential homes that exist in the area are consider “legal non-conforming use” and that properties that are vacant for two years transfer back to their original zoning.

He said the laws that are preventing Crockett from rebuilding exist to protect properties from illegal use.

“It exists in all location throughout St. Joe,” Thompson said. “The provision is there to try to protect that zoning district to eliminate illegal, non-conforming use from occurring.”

Kretzer said she has already been working with residents in the area and most were surprised to learn their homes were on property zoned for manufacturing.

“I took up a petition and I walked and went house to house and, out of I think 56 homes, three people knew,” Kretzer said. “That’s not a very good number.”

Many members of the City Council were also surprised to learn this news, and want to see the properties rezoned so that those who need to can rebuild.

Thompson said that process will consist of advertising with local media, informing residents, going before the Planning Commission and, ultimately, in front of the City Council for a final vote.

“It just takes time to send out notice to property owners and it’s all bound by what the state requires for rezoning,” Thompson said.

He said he wishes he could just write an ordinance and have the zoning changed, but it will likely take weeks.

Crockett said she hopes the process goes quickly. She is currently living in a camper with her four grandchildren.