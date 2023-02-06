Royals Mariners Baseball

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Grienke throws against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a game in 2010 in Seattle.

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Zack Greinke can earn up to $15 million in his one-year contract to return to the Kansas City Royals.

The 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner rejoined the Royals last year for the first time since 2010 and went 4-9 with a 3.68 ERA in 26 starts and 137 innings. He had a $13 million salary last year and then became a free agent. His deal announced Friday includes an $8.5 million salary for this year.

