The YWCA of St. Joseph held their 19th annual Women of Excellence awards and fundraiser Thursday, but the event looked a little bit different this time. There was a small group at the Spratt Stadium at Missouri Western University to watch a video over the field.

Due to COVID-19, the event was not able to be held the way it usually is. The Chief Executive Officer at the YWCA, Tammy Killin, said a new location and technology was her solution.

“It's different this year because we're not at the Civic Arena,” Killin said. "When we came up with this idea it gave us some more hope."

A few dozen onlookers at the stadium consisted of organizers and a few nominees. One nominee, Julie Gaddie, said she’s happy that the event could still happen.

“It's a tremendous experience,” Gaddie said.

She said the support for women every year is something she’s proud to see.

“It's a community celebration and we're so thankful for the YWCA, who step forward every year to celebrate not only just women, but women in leadership, in the workplace, and in their homes,” Gaddie said.

Community support is one thing the YWCA is relying on to reach its fundraising goal, and is the one thing that created Killin's goal today.

“Steve Craig is going to match up to $30,000 of what we make today," Killin said.

The group started the award ceremony with over $7,000. Just an hour later they reached $10,000. Viewers were able to call in or go to the website to donate during the video. They hope to reach $30,000 by the end of the day Thursday.

Killin said it wasn't just attendees watching. She heard of about 35 watch parties around the community.

The YWCA has now raised over $16,000, which is halfway to their goal for the end of the day. If you are interested in donating you can go to YWCASJ.org.