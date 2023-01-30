School Shooting Rapper Helping Kids

Will Keeps, President of Starts Right Here, stands for a photo at his organization in 2021 in Des Moines. 

 Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — The founder of an educational program for at-risk youth in Des Moines has been released from the hospital, his family said Monday, a week after he was wounded and two students were shot dead.

Will Keeps, 49, a former Chicago gang member who moved to Iowa and later founded the Starts Right Here program, is recovering at home, his family said in a statement.

