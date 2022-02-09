With Whitney Lanning and Gary Lewis eliminated from the mayoral race, more than 3,000 voters who headed to the polls Tuesday are up for grabs, and John Josendale and Gary Wilkinson will be fighting for every single one.
Josendale won the primary election handily, receiving nearly 3,000 votes. Wilkinson finished with a little more than half of that, around 21% of the votes cast. He narrowly edged out Lanning by 141 votes, and Lewis wasn’t too far behind with a total of 1,526.
This means 3,091 residents voted for the two candidates who didn’t move forward from the primary. So the question is, who will those people vote for in the general election on April 5?
“For the 3,000 votes that the two of them had, to those people, I’m going to say, ‘Don’t be discouraged in the fact that your person went out there and did it. Your person had some great ideas,’” Josendale said. “I would like to work with them and bring them in and let them help make this a successful city.”
Wilkinson isn’t worried about gaining Lanning’s or Lewis’ voting base. He is focused on what’s best for the city.
“What is their base? What is Lanning’s base? What is Lewis’ base? I’m looking at what is the city’s base,” Wilkinson said. “We’re all for the city and whatever is good for the city. That’s what we need to find out.”
To get a sense of what could happen in the general election, take a look at the precinct-by-precinct results. Josendale won 13 of 15 precincts. Wilkinson finished second in only five of those 13. Instead, it was Lewis who received the second most votes in the majority of Josendale’s precincts. That could indicate many of Lewis’ votes will go to Josendale.
Blue pins represent John Josendale receiving the most votes at that voting location, and green pins represent Gary Wilkinson receiving the most votes at that location.
“I want to make sure every voice is heard,” Josendale said. “It’s not north, south, mid. It’s how do we make it one St. Joe again.”
Wilkinson won the other two precincts. One was the Convention and Visitors Bureau, where Josendale finished second over Lanning but only by a vote. In the other precinct, at the Pony Express Museum, Lanning finished second. So those results could indicate that Lanning’s voters would lean to Wilkinson.
“There’s room for improvement, even in the precincts that we did well,” Wilkinson said. “That’s what we’re looking at, contacting the most people we can and trying to get our message across. If we need to have a presence in certain areas, hopefully, we can contact those people.”
Another element is whether Lanning or Lewis endorse either of the remaining candidates, which would go a long way to gaining their supporters.
And there’s also the issue of those who didn’t vote at all on Tuesday but who will choose to cast ballots in the April general election. Voter turnout historically increases during the general election. Tuesday’s primary slightly exceeded expectations with an 18.7% turnout, but that number is expected to rise come April 5. In the last general municipal election in 2018, more than 24% of registered voters turned up to the polls.
“There are a number of people that I talked to yesterday that this was their first vote, and they were excited about being able to do it,” Josendale said. “Whether your candidate wins or loses, the fact that you made the vote and the fact that you went out and said something gives you all the right to go and talk to those (candidates) and make a difference.”
Based on past numbers, this year should see a 6% increase in voters for the general election. Not only are Josendale and Wilkinson vying for the leftover 3,000 votes, but they also will need to convince about an extra 2,518 residents to vote for them.
“We’ve already talked about how can we get people out to register,” Wilkinson said. “It’s not just going to benefit our campaign, it’s going to benefit the city. This is where our government works. It’s a representative government.”
