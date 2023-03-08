mayorwithmichelle (copy)

Mayor Bill McMurray presents a proclamation on International Women's Day  to Michelle Mears. Mears took a key role in re-establishing the League of Women's Voters locally.

A local group that encourages people to get to the polls is back up and running after a long hiatus. 

Michelle Mears, director of the Rolling Hills Library, played a big role in getting the local chapter of the League of Women's Voters re-established. Previous leaders of the group had either moved away or died, and the organization stopped meeting, leaving a gap in the community. Mears brought together other women in St. Joseph to bring it back.

