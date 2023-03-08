A local group that encourages people to get to the polls is back up and running after a long hiatus.
Michelle Mears, director of the Rolling Hills Library, played a big role in getting the local chapter of the League of Women's Voters re-established. Previous leaders of the group had either moved away or died, and the organization stopped meeting, leaving a gap in the community. Mears brought together other women in St. Joseph to bring it back.
"I became interested in it because I wanted to promote voting and voting access, and so there were probably a handful of us, three or four people who contacted the League of Women Voters of Missouri and said, 'Hey, what do we have to do to start a chapter up again?'" Mears said. "They gave us all the information, and so we started last June and we're going pretty strong now."
With 30 active members attending monthly meetings, the more than 100-year-old history of the league is being preserved and continued. A vital piece of the group's success is remaining unbiased politically, Mears said.
"I think it's an organization that was needed and that gives people an option, a nonpartisan option, to be active in their government and their community," she said. "As we know, it's so contentious right now with people's political views, and the nonpartisan nature of League of Women Voters is really something that I think people look forward to and welcome."
Mears stressed that it's important to make sure all people are included in conversations when it comes to legislation that affects them. That is the backbone of why she was so adamant about getting the League of Women Voters back up and running -- to ensure that women are participating, voting and knowing their responsibilities.
"We bring different perspectives to the table and as half the population, we ought to be at least involved in half of the legislation that's going on," Mears said. "I think unless we do something, unless we get active and stay active, it's just too easy for other forces and other views to drown us out and drown out our voices."
Mears said while the necessary work does not end at the ballot box, getting active is the first step in letting legislators know how members of a community feel about issues. She said serving as president of such a group is a good exercise for her to remain nonpartisan while also having her own beliefs that may not align with every member.
To get involved in the Northwest Missouri League of Women's Voters, you can visit the group's Facebook page.
