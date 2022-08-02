Voters advocate for proposition R.E.A.D.

Several St. Joseph residents advocate for Proposition R.E.A.D. near the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church polling place Tuesday.

 Daniel Slaybaugh | News-Press NOW

Buchanan County voters are taking to the polls today in part to vote for their favorite candidates in the Republican and Democratic primaries.

Voters in the county have the opportunity to make their picks for a handful of races, including U.S. Senate, presiding commissioner and District 6 representative, among others.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.