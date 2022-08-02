Buchanan County voters are taking to the polls today in part to vote for their favorite candidates in the Republican and Democratic primaries.
Voters in the county have the opportunity to make their picks for a handful of races, including U.S. Senate, presiding commissioner and District 6 representative, among others.
There are also two tax propositions on the August ballot, Proposition R.E.A.D., a roughly $0.61 levy renewal that would extend to 2029, and a proposition for a 10-year extension to a local use tax.
At 11 a.m., voter turnout was sitting at 7.4%. As of 3 p.m., 14.4% of voters have made their way to the polls.
County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey said voter turnout has remained on track with what was predicted, despite some oddities in comparison to previous elections.
"It's just been kind of low but steady. It's kind of a weird day," Baack-Garvey said. "We have our surges of phone calls, and then it'll be kind of quiet for 20 minutes and then another surge, but we're looking at, as of 11 o'clock with the call-ins it was at 7.4%, so we're on track as I predicted 30%."
Baack-Garvey also said that voters should take time before going to the polls to research issues and candidates, as not doing so can slow down the election process.
"Do your homework. Get a sample ballot off of my website. There was also one in the paper yesterday, so that you know exactly what party you need to select and you know who you're voting for on your ballot," she said. "We've had a lot of people waiting in line and then wanting a sample ballot, which we have those on display at the polling place, but not where you check in to vote."
The four people vying to be the next mayor of St. Joseph discussed topics ranging from the safety of the city to economic development and the town's appearance at an event Thursday in front of a crowd of about 200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.