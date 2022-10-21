COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Democrat Andrew Gibson, left, and Republican Scott Nelson, right, are the candidates for the Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner seat.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

The Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner seat is open after Lee Sawyer announced his retirement, and two candidates are vying for the job.

Andrew Gibson and Scott Nelson will face each other at the polls on Nov. 8.

