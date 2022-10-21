The Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner seat is open after Lee Sawyer announced his retirement, and two candidates are vying for the job.
Andrew Gibson and Scott Nelson will face each other at the polls on Nov. 8.
Nelson is representing the Republican party after beating Al Purcell in the August primary. His top priority is public safety. Like many law enforcement agencies across the country, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is having a hard time finding qualified candidates.
“Their percentages are down as far as full staffing,” Nelson said. “All that is important to public safety. We have to support the sheriff.”
Nelson also understands the need to support rural communities. He said while the majority of the county’s population lives in St. Joseph, most of the land is rural. It’s why he wants to ensure county roads are taken care of, especially for harvesting seasons.
“If things are going good in the city, it's got to be good for the farming community,” Nelson said. “If things are good in the farming community, it's going to be good in the city.”
His Democratic opponent, Gibson, also mentioned the need to support rural residents by properly labeling county roads. However, his main campaign platform is addressing the drug and homeless situation.
“The drug issues kind of coincide with the mental health reform and the homeless population that doesn't seem to be getting better,” Gibson said.
He said more funding is needed to build shelters and a rehabilitation center in town and pointed to opioid settlement money the county is set to receive as a possible revenue source.
“We have a unique opportunity coming in here that we could kind of set the bar for at least the region and the state and maybe we can find a way to create the solutions that might be able to be carried on,” Gibson said.
One of the more pressing issues voters are facing as they go to the polls in November is rising inflation. The county isn’t immune to the high costs either. But Nelson said it must make sure to support the agencies that rely on county funds, while Gibson said he would not raise taxes as commissioner.
Both candidates mentioned the need for communication between other governmental bodies, like the city and the school district, but also an open-door policy with county constituents.
“Whether it's me or my opponent that wins in November, I think that we both have a very good feeling that we're going to move forward with the county,” Gibson said.
The four people vying to be the next mayor of St. Joseph discussed topics ranging from the safety of the city to economic development and the town's appearance at an event Thursday in front of a crowd of about 200.
