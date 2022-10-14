CONGRESS

Andy Maidment, left, and Henry Martin, right, are trying to keep Sam Graves, middle, from his 12th consecutive term as congressman.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

Two candidates are facing off against Sam Graves in an attempt to unseat him after 11 consecutive terms as U.S. congressman for Missouri's 6th District. 

At the same time, the Republican Party is trying to take control of the House. The GOP needs to pick up five seats to win a majority. Andy Maidment, the Libertarian candidate for Missouri's 6th congressional district, believes that shouldn’t matter.

Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.