Two candidates are facing off against Sam Graves in an attempt to unseat him after 11 consecutive terms as U.S. congressman for Missouri's 6th District.
At the same time, the Republican Party is trying to take control of the House. The GOP needs to pick up five seats to win a majority. Andy Maidment, the Libertarian candidate for Missouri's 6th congressional district, believes that shouldn’t matter.
“I want the government out of your life on a day-to-day basis,” Maidment said. “It shouldn't matter who your congressman is or president or senator.”
The Army veteran turned network security analyst wants to reduce government reach and regulation.
“My biggest priority is reducing the size and scope of the federal government,” he said. “I think most of what the federal government does is unnecessary, unwise and unconstitutional.”
But Maidment said he faces an uphill battle as a third party candidate, especially against an opponent who has held the seat for 22 years. Graves credits his long tenure as congressman to living the life of his constituents.
“I experience the same things that my constituents do, whether that's flooding or inflation, cost of living, farming issues, roads and bridges, whatever the case may be,” Graves said.
Inflation will likely continue to be the most pressing concern for voters when they go to the polls next month. Graves said the best way to fix it is to stop spending money.
“This administration is taking us right into the worst inflation we've seen in generations,” he said. “It's got to end. We have got to cut back on this outrageous and unchecked spending that's taking place.”
It’s why he said he voted against the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which allocates millions of dollars to fix roads, bridges, broadband, airports and water infrastructure across the country. But Graves said the federal government doesn’t have the money to pay for all those projects.
That “no” vote is why his Democrat opponent, Henry Martin, said Graves isn’t looking out for rural Missouri.
“The Build Back Better Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, both of those would bring a ton of money into that investment, into that infrastructure,” Martin said. “With the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, Sam voted no, and that ‘no’ vote should resonate for every citizen in these rural areas that are just checking the Republican box.”
The veteran and longtime educator said the government should cut back its military spending to pay for programs that will have a long-lasting impact and are a more urgent need right now, including raising the federal minimum wage.
“Is it really worth us continuing to spend massive amounts of money on defense where we get about $0.50 back for every dollar that we spend, or spend on infrastructure where we can get anywhere between $1.25 to $2 back on every dollar that we spend on our infrastructure,” Martin said.
If the Republicans take back the House, Graves would become the chairman for the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. During his time on the committee, he said he has allocated money for state projects that then freed up funds to fix rural roads.
Missouri's 6th congressional district covers all of north Missouri and stretches across the state, which is why all three candidates mentioned rural priorities.
“We need to secure our farmers,” Martin said. “We believe that American food should be American sourced, American produced and American owned.”
Graves’s family has been farming in Northwest Missouri for generations, which is why he said he understands the daily ups and downs of rural living. On Nov. 8, voters will decide if Graves goes back to full-time farming or if he continues his reign as congressman.
“I'm here every single day that I'm not working in Washington,” Graves said. “I like to tell people that I'm on the last flight in, the first flight out every single week. So I understand exactly what we're going through because I live it every day.”
