busch valentine

Trudy Busch Valentine, D-St. Louis, delivered her campaign speech at Mokaska Coffee Company Saturday morning. 

 By Clayton Anderson News-Press NOW

Trudy Busch Valentine capped off her tour of Northwest Missouri by speaking and meeting with voters at Mokaska Coffee Company Saturday morning, touting her platforms ahead of the November election. 

Busch Valentine, D-St. Louis gave her stump speech and spoke to around 50 attendants about her campaign and ambitions as a perspective Senator. She highlighted her differences compared to her opponent Eric Schmitt R-St. Louis, her pro-choice beliefs, keeping jobs in America and not working for Corporate PAC money. 

Clayton Anderson can be reached at clayton.anderson@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowAnderson.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.