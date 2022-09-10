Trudy Busch Valentine capped off her tour of Northwest Missouri by speaking and meeting with voters at Mokaska Coffee Company Saturday morning, touting her platforms ahead of the November election.
Busch Valentine, D-St. Louis gave her stump speech and spoke to around 50 attendants about her campaign and ambitions as a perspective Senator. She highlighted her differences compared to her opponent Eric Schmitt R-St. Louis, her pro-choice beliefs, keeping jobs in America and not working for Corporate PAC money.
Busch Valentine worked her way west starting in St. Louis on Thursday making stops in Hannibal, Macon, Kirksville, and Brookfield. She then continued her trip through Northern Missouri into Northwest Missouri Friday with stops in Chillicothe, Trenton, Bethany, and Maryville before finishing her trip in St. Joseph and Platte County Saturday morning. Busch Valentine said she believes she can win over areas of the state that have been recently Republican strongholds.
"My message to them is to listen, let's try to be honest, let's try to hear the truth, let's try to get together stop the divisions and work together, Busch Valentine said. "There is way too much division in our stand and our country, we've got to stop it."
Busch Valentine said her opponent believes in election results and has taken a radical stance on abortion.
"Eric Schmitt still believes in the big lie that we didn't have a fair and free election, Eric Schmitt and I are so different, Eric Schmitt believes that a woman or a child should carry a pregnancy to term, even in case of rape or incest, I don't believe in that," Busch Valentine said.
Busch Valentine and Schmitt are running to fill the void of outgoing Senator Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and serve alongside Josh Hawley, R-Mo.
The vote for senator will take place on the Nov. 8 ballot in Missouri.
