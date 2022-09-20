The November midterm election looks to be a benchmark for several election integrity initiatives in Missouri.
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said the most helpful tip he can give voters is to make sure they are registered with the correct address before the deadline on Oct. 12.
At the polls, Missouri voters will be asked to show a photo ID. If they do not have one, they can submit a conditional ballot that will be vetted for accuracy. Starting Jan. 1, all electronic voting machines will be outlawed, as Ashcroft said the most accurate and secure form of voting is with in-person, paper ballots.
"In Missouri, we've said we want to make sure our elections have access so every registered voter can vote. We want to have security so you know that your vote will count and won't be canceled out by fraud," Ashcroft said. "So when it's all said and done, you will know that it was the legally registered voters of the state that made the difference to make sure that our elections continue to be secure."
The midterms are expected to have a low voter turnout, as the two statewide issues on the ballot will be the election for U.S. Senate and a ballot amendment to legalize recreational marijuana.
"I think that's really unfortunate that the genesis of this country was a country of, by and for the people, not a country of royalty, and that cannot continue ... by and for the people. It's we, the people don't participate in elections," Ashcroft said.
Ashcroft said he wants to be preemptive with election authority and security issues, as he has put pride behind the efficiency and accuracy of elections.
"I think it helps people to trust the election when those results come in quickly, when they are accurate, when you see jurisdictions that are counting ballots for one or two or three (days) or a week later when people don't know the results, that makes them question what's going on," Ashcroft said.
