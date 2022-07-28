U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt made a campaign stop in St. Joseph Thursday afternoon with less than a week to go before the Republican primary.
Schmitt, who currently serves as Missouri's Attorney General, said in a stop at the Fraternal Order of Police NWMO Lodge 3 that the latest polling numbers make him confident he will win the Aug. 2 primary and added is hoping to help Republicans gain power in the Senate.
Schmitt said he is the best candidate to replace Sen. Roy Blunt, who is retiring from office, because he is a fighter. He hit out at his top Republican opponents, saying Rep. Vicky Hartzler hasn't done anything in Congress during her tenure and calling former Gov. Eric Greitens "a quitter."
"Are you going to choose a former governor ... who is a quitter, quit on the state, or you going to choose the proven fighter," Schmitt said. "I think that's why we're leading in the polls and why we're going to win next Tuesday."
Donald Trump has not endorsed a candidate in the Republican race, and while Schmitt believes he is ahead in the polls, it is thought backing from the former president could shift the election. Schmitt said he would love to have Trump's endorsement.
I know he's taking a look at this race very closely, I'd certainly love to have it (his endorsement) and we're going to continue to work hard," Schmitt said.
Schmitt said if he is elected he will continue to fight for policies he believes will keep people from attacking Americans' freedom.
"I the left wants to indoctrinate our kids, and I've been unafraid to take on critical race theory in our schools, to take on school districts that are forcing the masking of our kids, so I think people want somebody who is going to stand up and be unafraid and unapologetic about their conservative beliefs and fight for the people," Schmitt said.
Schmitt also touted the America First agenda.
"I'm tired of the elites lecturing us about the importance of the sovereignty of other countries with borders halfway across the world but they do nothing at home," Schmitt said.
The four people vying to be the next mayor of St. Joseph discussed topics ranging from the safety of the city to economic development and the town's appearance at an event Thursday in front of a crowd of about 200.
