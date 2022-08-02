RUSTY BLACK

Rusty Black speaks on a bill in the Missouri House which he served for four terms. Black will now represent District 12 in the general election in November.

 Courtesy Missouri House of Representatives

Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe, wins the Republican primary for District 12 state Senate and will now advance to the general election in November.

Black, a former state representative, edged out other former state representatives Delus Johnson, R-Country Club, and J Eggleston, R-Maysville.

Clayton Anderson can be reached at clayton.anderson@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowAnderson.

