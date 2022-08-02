Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe, wins the Republican primary for District 12 state Senate and will now advance to the general election in November.
Black, a former state representative, edged out other former state representatives Delus Johnson, R-Country Club, and J Eggleston, R-Maysville.
Black will go on to face Michael Baumli, D-Maryville, (who won unopposed in the primary on the Democratic side) in the November election.
Black said he was very thankful the race turned out the way it did and he is happy with the way it turned out.
“I had great grassroots support in all 19 counties, so I really go to thank those people that went and represented Rusty Black,” Black said.
News-Press NOW previously reported that Black spent over $100,000 on radio and television adds to stretch over the largest district in the Missouri Senate. He said he plans to take a slight campaign break and attend county fairs before he hits the campaign trail again for the November election.
“I expect to continue to work as hard now as what we worked on these days leading up to this primary,” Black said. “Thank you, people, that showed up today, it’s an important part of our process for people to have to express what they believe through this system.
