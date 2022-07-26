Two Republicans are vying to become their party’s candidate to represent several counties in Northwest Missouri in the state’s House of Representatives.

Mazzie Boyd and Randy Railsback are the Republican contenders for the House District 2 seat and will face each other in the Aug. 2 primary. The winner will move on to challenge Democrat Lois Pontius in the general election later this fall.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

