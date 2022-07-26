Two Republicans are vying to become their party’s candidate to represent several counties in Northwest Missouri in the state’s House of Representatives.
Mazzie Boyd and Randy Railsback are the Republican contenders for the House District 2 seat and will face each other in the Aug. 2 primary. The winner will move on to challenge Democrat Lois Pontius in the general election later this fall.
District 2 includes Caldwell, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison and Worth counties.
Railsback has spent 30 years as the director of two regional planning commissions in Northwest Missouri. He was elected to his first two-year term in 2020 as a Republican representative for District 8. After redistricting due to census information last fall, he is running for the District 2 seat. He lives in Hamilton.
One area that Railsback wants to tackle is getting the Department of Economic Development and the Department of Agriculture to work together on more issues.
“Those two departments need to work hand in hand because economic development does not need to exclude ag and vice versa,” Railsback said. “I’m one of the few people that actually know both departments and what they could be doing and what the possibilities are.”
Railsback said lawmakers working at the state level are doing what they can for Missouri residents.
“Too many times people hear rhetoric and talk that are really federal issues,” Railsback said. “So often people blur the lines and we even get calls about, you know, issues that our federal delegation can deal with but not at the state level. People need to know, and we help them, of course, but I am all about what we can do at this state.”
Railsback also hopes to work on deciding what to do with underutilized buildings and finding a way to limit the drought issue by working with the Department of Natural Resources and other federal agencies.
Boyd is running for office for the first time. She graduated from Missouri Western State University in 2020. From there she had an internship through National Student Leadership with Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt. She then worked at the White House during the Trump administration. She said that she is running to help fix the problems that are not being fixed by current politicians.
“I was just tired of complaining and just seeing my state and my country start to collapse and not feeling like I could do anything about it,” Boyd said. “I love Missouri. I love Northwest Missouri. It’s where I grew up. I think there is stability and foundation there that I want us to be the very best, and we’re not sending our very best.”
Boyd wants to improve the foster care system in Missouri.
“The state of Missouri very pro-life,” Boyd said. “We’re one of the first states to ban abortion, and foster care is something that normally gets overlooked. I think ... we need to look more into privatizing it because there’s a lot of children that are really swept under the rug. You need to do what’s in the best interests of the child.”
If elected, Boyd wants to address reducing personal property taxes, bringing young people back to improve small businesses and small communities and fighting for Second Amendment rights.
Boyd said the journey to running for state representative could not have been accomplished without faith and family support.
“I’m just super honored that God has got me here this far,” Boyd said. “I love my family. I have a huge family. Those are the people that I love the most and cherish the most. They have been honestly, between God and my family, been my rock this entire time.”
While Boyd and Railsback bring different qualities to the primary, they are both hopeful to earn people’s votes.
“I ask people just support the person with the experience that can get as much done as we can,” Railsback said. “After 35 years of doing this and helping every city and county and small business and such, I feel like ... I know what I’m doing and I don’t have to have a learning curve to go down there and figure that out. It’s an honor to serve as a state representative, but it’s not easy.”
“When people see my name and want to vote for me, I think it’s because they want change,” Boyd said. “We need change so desperately in our government, and we need fresh people with different perspectives and more conservative values. And that is all that I encompass. And this is a job that I do not take lightly. And being able to be elected representative would be my honor to help our community.”
