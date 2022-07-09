Caucus goers check in at a caucus in February of 2020 at Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, Iowa. Missouri will have a caucus in place of primary elections for president, like Iowa, beginning in 2024.
Presidential primary elections will be a thing of the past in Missouri beginning in 2024 thanks to recently passed legislation.
Missouri now will have a caucus during presidential election years. This will change the Missouri system as the previous process included a presidential preference election, which meant that parties were not strictly bound by the result of a primary election.
Now Missouri will return to a caucus system, which is a meeting of local members of a political party where they decide the preference of the majority of the party.
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said whether it is a primary or caucus, he wants there to be one way in deciding the candidates for either party where the voters are the sole voice of who the state backs. He said he wants the votes or caucus to be binding where the party does not have leeway to overturn the decision.
“I don’t want to have an election where your vote doesn’t matter,” Ashcroft said.
The legislature in Missouri still could make a law in an upcoming legislative session to revert to a primary election, and Ashcroft said he would support that if it was a true primary and not a preference primary. He said that he still values time and accurate results when running an election in Missouri and takes pride in having the voters’ trust. Ashcroft said he does not anticipate violence at caucuses in the state.
“Missourians are great people, we are passionate but also tend to be polite,” Ashcroft said. “I love their participation, be it a caucus or be it an election. Either way, we are better off as a state, we are better off as a country if we have more people involved.”
Mary Baack-Garvey, Buchanan County Clerk, said she is still awaiting information on the upcoming changes but in the caucus system, it will strictly be up to the political parties.
“I’m not in charge of caucuses, it is up to the political parties how they want to do it. They usually start locally and then go by congressional district all the way to the state level,” she said. “I went to one back when they had one here at the courthouse when I was first elected and you’re basically raising your hand to vote on who you want to go into the presidential election.”
Voters will have to have a valid form of photo identification moving forward after the August primary and individuals can get one for free from the Secretary of State’s office.
The four people vying to be the next mayor of St. Joseph discussed topics ranging from the safety of the city to economic development and the town's appearance at an event Thursday in front of a crowd of about 200.
