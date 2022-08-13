After Missouri voters approved medical marijuana in 2018, there was little doubt that a push for full legalization eventually would follow.
In April, a sales upsurge at dispensaries told Lance Davis, a St. Joseph attorney, that Missourians were beginning to stretch the definition of what constitutes an authorized use of medical cannabis. There probably wasn’t a sudden increase in glaucoma complications or old football injuries flaring up right around April 20.
“Let’s be candid,” said Davis, the regional executive director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, or NORML. “When 4/20 came along, that’s a traditional pot smokers’ holiday, there was a huge uptick in medical sales. It’s important to take the next step and avoid putting people in jail.”
Missourians will decide whether to take that next step with a constitutional amendment to allow recreational use of marijuana, similar to laws in Colorado, California and 17 other states. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced that a group called Legal Missouri 2022 had gained enough signatures to place the issue on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3.
Ron Holliday, the Buchanan County prosecutor, said the public should read the 38-page amendment closely and decide for themselves. He said his biggest concern involves the issue of impaired driving, especially since there isn’t a Breathalyzer device that easily shows if someone is driving after using marijuana.
“We have a huge problem with impaired driving,” Holliday said. “When law enforcement suspects that someone has been using marijuana and it caused a crash, it’s a difficult process to prove.”
Amendment 3 would allow Missourians aged 21 and older to possess, consume, purchase and cultivate marijuana. The measure contains another wrinkle that’s become part of the discussion in states where marijuana is legal.
If the amendment is adopted, Missourians with past marijuana convictions could have their records expunged, or wiped clean. The amendment includes cases involving three pounds or less of marijuana, although it wouldn’t include those involving distribution to minors, violence or operation of a motor vehicle.
Davis said he believes Amendment 3 would automatically grant expungement, which he said would benefit Missourians with past marijuana convictions. Legal Missouri 2022, on its website, said seven other states have automatic expungement policies.
“You can be denied housing. You can be denied all kinds of federal benefits,” Davis said. “It’s another stark example of the contrast of state and federal laws.”
In Missouri, state law requires someone seeking expungement to pay off his or her fine, complete probation or parole and have a clean record for three years after a felony offense. The standard is one year for a misdemeanor.
Also, an individual must file a petition in the county where the charge originated. Holliday said the wording of the amendment is unclear about whether marijuana expungements would be automatic or go through the sentencing court for review.
“It’s somewhat confusing and it could be subject to interpretation,” he said. “I think any expungement should be a court process and a judge should review that. I think automatic expungements simply by a ballot issue is going to cause huge confusion and chaos.”
He said right now expungement is a fairly simple process that often doesn’t involve the hiring of an attorney. The Missouri Office of State Courts Administrator showed 1,258 expungements statewide in 2021. The office didn’t specify the types of cases or where they were filed.
Circuit Clerk Ashley Thrasher said so far this year six expungement petitions have been filed in Buchanan County.
Amendment 3 would require a petition to be filed for release from incarceration or probation on a past marijuana conviction. Holliday said his office filed fewer than 25 misdemeanor marijuana cases in the last 19 months. Many were connected to something more serious, like domestic violence.
Holliday said most marijuana cases in St. Joseph wind up in municipal court, where a fine, not jail time, is the norm.
“I’m not aware of cases that resulted in incarceration,” he said.
Davis said one of the problems in Missouri is the wide variation in enforcement, with smaller counties taking a harder line than bigger cities. He was interviewed while in Atchison County, where he was defending a client. “The stigma of 70 years of prohibition is still very much alive,” he said.
The Missouri Office of State Courts Administrator reported 6,626 marijuana possession cases filed at the associate circuit court level statewide last year, compared to 16,062 felony charges for other drugs or more than 35 grams of marijuana at the circuit court level.
