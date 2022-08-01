Eric Greitens, R-Mo., a candidate for U.S. Senate, toured Missouri on Monday to rack up voter support, and potentially a major endorsement, ahead of the primary election Tuesday.
During Greitens’s second stop of the tour at Rosecrans Memorial Airport in St. Joseph, he continually reiterated how his campaign is centered around ‘Make America Great Again’ — former President Donald Trump’s motto during his campaign. Trump said he will endorse a candidate in the Missouri U.S. Senate race Monday.
“We're hopeful for President Trump's endorsement,” Greitens said. “We are honored to have the support of folks like Kimberly Guilfoyle and Rudy Giuliani and Veterans for Trump and Women for Trump, who all stand with our fantastic patriots.”
Greitens was elected Missouri governor in 2016 but resigned in 2018 after felony charges of invasion of privacy, which were later dropped. His ex-wife has also accused him of abusing her and their son.
“The doctor, the dentist, the therapist and the mediator already said all of these allegations were false,” Greitens said when asked about his ex-wife’s comments. “What's really clear is, at the end of the day, truth beats out the lies.”
In a News-Press NOW article last week, U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt said he is leading in the polls. Greitens said his opponent's campaign has been "dishonest."
“You've got fake polls, you've got false allegations,” Greitens said of Schmitt’s campaign. “What's so fantastic is to see the way the people of Missouri see through those lies. At the end of the day, what's going to win this are the people we have.”
About 20 supporters welcomed Greitens to Rosecrans, including Teresa McBride.
“He will stand for the citizens of Missouri,” she said. “He's pro-life, he's pro-Second Amendment and he's MAGA. He's America First, and that's what we need. That's what the country needs, and that's what we need in Washington.”
The polls for the primary election Tuesday open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
“At the end of the day, love beats life,” Greitens said. “At the end of the day, courage beats cowardice. At the end of the day, faith beats fear. And that's why we're going to have a tremendous victory on Tuesday.”
The four people vying to be the next mayor of St. Joseph discussed topics ranging from the safety of the city to economic development and the town's appearance at an event Thursday in front of a crowd of about 200.
