ERIC GREITENS

U.S. Senate candidate, Eric Greitens, R-Mo., visits with supporters at Rosecrans Memorial Airport on Monday.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

Eric Greitens, R-Mo., a candidate for U.S. Senate, toured Missouri on Monday to rack up voter support, and potentially a major endorsement, ahead of the primary election Tuesday.

During Greitens’s second stop of the tour at Rosecrans Memorial Airport in St. Joseph, he continually reiterated how his campaign is centered around ‘Make America Great Again’ — former President Donald Trump’s motto during his campaign. Trump said he will endorse a candidate in the Missouri U.S. Senate race Monday.

Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com

