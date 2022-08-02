Jeff Farnan won the District 1 state representative Republican primary, and Mazzie Boyd won the District 2 Republican primary. Both will advance to face Democratic challengers in the general election.
Farnan received 47.3% of the votes, or 3,338 votes. He defeated Holly Cronk, Michelle Horner, Alan Bennett and Jasper Logan in the race.
He is a small business owner and a member of the school board for the Jefferson School C-123 School District. He promoted his knowledge of the area throughout his campaign and hopes to find opportunities to improve rural housing if elected in November.
Farnan will face Democratic candidate Jess Piper in the general election Nov. 8
Boyd faced Randy Railsback in the primary. Railsback currently represents District 8 in the Missouri House of Representatives.
Boyd won the election with 61.7% of the total vote, or 4,653 votes. Railsback received 38.2% of the vote with 2,881 votes.
This is Boyd's first time running for office. She is a graduate of Missouri Western State University in the class of 2020. She has been working with Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., in an internship and worked at the White House during the Trump administration.
Issues that Boyd wants to address include reducing personal property taxes, bringing young people back to improve small businesses and small communities and fighting for Second Amendment rights. Boyd also wants to improve the foster care system in Missouri.
Regarding her victory, Boyd said the voters spoke loud and clear.
"They chose to send a fresh perspective to Jefferson City," Boyd said. "I'm very humbled to be chosen as the Republican nominee for District 2."
Boyd will face off against Democratic candidate Lois Pontius in the general election on Nov. 8.
The four people vying to be the next mayor of St. Joseph discussed topics ranging from the safety of the city to economic development and the town's appearance at an event Thursday in front of a crowd of about 200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.