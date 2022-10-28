District 34 state senate candidates Tony Luetkemeyer, left, and Sarah Shorter answer questions during the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce's Public Affairs Coffee on Oct. 20 at Stoney Creek Hotel. Both highlighted rural broadband as a priority for improvement.
With Election Day less than two weeks away, the candidates for the District 34 state senate seat are making their stances known on a variety of issues, from public safety to internet access.
A key concern for residents in District 34, which includes Platte and western Buchanan counties, is escalating concerns with crime rates, incumbent Tony Luetkemeyer, a Republican from Parkville, said.
“(An) issue for almost all voters that I talked to is the increase that we're seeing in crime, both here in St. Joe and around the state,” Luetkemeyer said. “One of the things I've been very focused on since I've been in the state senate has been making sure that we pass laws that crack down on violent criminals, get them off the streets to make sure that we're keeping people safe.”
Challenger Sarah Shorter, a Democrat who lives in Kansas City who uses they-them pronouns, has experience working in a hospital. That has opened their eyes to emergency responder staffing concerns, they said. Being able to pay EMS workers and also trying to reduce the coverage area for rural ambulance districts are concerns Shorter sees.
“A lot of it is still very volunteer-run and (I) love people who want to give their time,” they said. “That's not necessarily healthy for them, like mentally, and then you get burned out and then you don't have anybody who's running EMS. We need to make these paid positions.”
If there’s one topic the two share similar thoughts on, it’s the importance of rural internet access.
Efforts at the state level have included a $400 million plan recently voted on and supported by Luetkemeyer to improve internet access in rural parts of the state.
“Broadband connectivity is very important, especially in areas like southern Buchanan County where it's more rural and there's less broadband in place,” he said.
The development of technology means online access is no longer a luxury, but a necessity, Shorter said. It's something that's even more important for a rural area like Northwest Missouri.
“We need to stop thinking of this as an extra thing,” they said. “This is part of our infrastructure now, just as much as radio was when it first came out and as much as electricity became. It's not something that is just for fun.”
