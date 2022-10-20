District 34 state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, answers a question while Democratic candidate Sarah Shorter looks on during Thursday's Chamber of Commerce Public Affairs Coffee at Stoney Creek Hotel. Shorter and Luetkemeyer, as well as District 12 Democratic candidate Michael Baumli and Republican candidate Rusty Black, discussed topics ranging from abortion to infrastructure.
Community members packed Stoney Creek Hotel's conference room Thursday to hear from a panel of local and area political candidates during the Chamber of Commerce Public Affairs Coffee.
State Senate candidates highlighted a variety of topics, including the roles of infrastructure and farming.
District 12 Republican candidate Rusty Black said putting an increased emphasis on the area's ports would alleviate the stress placed on Missouri roadways, and hopefully, ratchet up the level of commerce.
"I think more and more importance is being put on ports," he said. "I remember living in Amazonia, at one time there were barges regularly, and things have changed over the years. How the rivers that manage nets went down. That's going to help us environmentally taking trucks off the roads, as well as, we'll hopefully be able to bring imports back to this area at a reduced rate."
District 12 Democratic candidate Michael Baumli also emphasized the role waterways play in agriculture but focused on the need to safeguard those resources.
"Our compact animal feedlot operations have been proving a lot of the strains, and our deregulation of those industries have driven a lot of people out of the state," he said. "Now, I think that we should regulate, and if they do dump manure in the streams, that we probably should increase the fine level, not allow that to happen."
If the state wants to stem population loss, then increasing the affordability of housing is one of the primary obstacles, District 34 Democratic candidate Sarah Shorter said. Reinvigorating rural areas could come down to promoting communities based around rural farming and working to decrease foreign-owned farms.
"If we want to really reinvigorate, like, the Midwest, what it really means, kind of classically, I think we need to start having communities built around these farmers and schools, and our markets," she said. "We are all in this together. Let's support each other."
The improvement of Missouri roads is a major hindrance in many parts of Northwest Missouri, said state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville. One example he referenced was a plan proposed during his tenure to improve hundreds of roads and bridges.
"Our lettered roads are in poor condition," he said. "Making sure that we're fixing our infrastructure is going to be critical to the livelihood and vitality of rural areas in our state."
Two presiding commissioner candidates also discussed their viewpoints. Check out the Weekender on Saturday for this feature.
The four people vying to be the next mayor of St. Joseph discussed topics ranging from the safety of the city to economic development and the town's appearance at an event Thursday in front of a crowd of about 200.
