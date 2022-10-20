Luetkemeyer and Shorter at coffee panel

District 34 state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, answers a question while Democratic candidate Sarah Shorter looks on during Thursday's Chamber of Commerce Public Affairs Coffee at Stoney Creek Hotel. Shorter and Luetkemeyer, as well as District 12 Democratic candidate Michael Baumli and Republican candidate Rusty Black, discussed topics ranging from abortion to infrastructure.

Community members packed Stoney Creek Hotel's conference room Thursday to hear from a panel of local and area political candidates during the Chamber of Commerce Public Affairs Coffee.

State Senate candidates highlighted a variety of topics, including the roles of infrastructure and farming.

