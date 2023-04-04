Screen Shot 2023-03-31 at 4.27.31 AM (copy)

St. Joseph voters voted Tuesday to approve a 3% tax on local recreational marijuana sales.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

A 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana is expected to provide additional revenue for St. Joseph after voters overwhelmingly passed the proposition in Tuesday's municipal election.

The funds have not been designated for a specific purpose yet, but the city will be able to track money generated through the sales tax.

