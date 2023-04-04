A 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana is expected to provide additional revenue for St. Joseph after voters overwhelmingly passed the proposition in Tuesday's municipal election.
The funds have not been designated for a specific purpose yet, but the city will be able to track money generated through the sales tax.
Keeping options open is important, especially since it's the tax's first year and it's unclear how much revenue it will generate, St. Joseph City Manager Bryan Carter said.
"The important thing for us will be to identify where those funds are needed," he said. "We're going to have to identify the impact of legalized marijuana on the city of St. Joseph and then we'll start to be able to develop that plan on how those funds might be needed.
"As we start to see the revenues that come in and we see how much revenue comes in, we will be better prepared to identify how that money can be utilized to best benefit the community."
But the city won't receive any of that tax revenue until the start of the second fiscal quarter in October, Carter said.
"Within a couple of months after that, we'll start seeing what those those revenues are," he said. "We may start seeing seeing numbers that allow us to predict what those are in the coming weeks, as we start to see what dispensaries' revenues are looking like."
The vote passed with more than 84% of voters in favor of the tax, as 4,620 people voted in favor and 876 were against it.
