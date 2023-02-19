Second democratic challenger for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat launches campaign

The candidate field is growing for Sen. Josh Hawley’s senatorial seat.

Democrat December Harmon has announced her 2024 candidacy.

December Harmon is running as Democrat to challenge Josh Hawley for a Missouri Senate seat.
December Harmon takes a selfie at the Patee House Museum in St. Joseph on Feb. 7.
Democratic Senate hopeful Lucas Kunce speaks to the press after conceding at a primary election watch party in 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Sen. Josh Hawley campaigns with U.S. Senate Candidate Eric Schmitt on Nov. 7 in Springfield, Missouri.

