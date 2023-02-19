Second democratic challenger for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat launches campaign

The candidate field is growing for Sen. Josh Hawley’s senatorial seat.
Democrat December Harmon has announced her 2024 candidacy.
“I felt frustration that I shared with a lot of other people about how the country is going,” Harmon said. “The shootings, the attacks on the trans community. Climate change is not being addressed. It is not being addressed seriously.”
Harmon told News-Press NOW she considers herself an “extreme leftist,” supporting policies such as automatically registering all eligible voters and lowering the voting age to 16, ending for-profit prisons and the cash bail system. Her beliefs are laid out in more detail on her website, www.december2024.com.
“I am all about transparency, so I put as many of my issues up on the website so people know exactly where I stand,” Harmon said. “I don't plan to walk back any of my positions.”
Climate change is Harmon’s top issue. She supports the Green New Deal and believes this issue directly impacts Missouri’s agricultural sector.
“My message for Northwest Missouri is that I am for protecting our constitution first and foremost. I want us to have it later. I want us to have a planet. I know we have a lot of farmers,” said Harmon.
The New Jersey native moved to Missouri to attend Stephens College in Columbia. Harmon had to put her educational career on pause for a couple of years to recover from a life-threatening brain malformation. She returned to Columbia College where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science.
“But you know, I got back out there and I tried again. I've got my degree,” Harmon said. “I got back into volunteering and helping people, and I found a really great home here.”
Harmon is an activist in Columbia, serving on the Citizens Police Review Board, a committee to increase transparency between police and citizens.
The first time Harmon considered running for Senate was when she was out to dinner with some friends.
“We were talking about our frustration with (Columbia) city council, what was going on at the national level, all these things, and we were just chatting,” she said.
That’s when Harmon realized she needed to do something about her frustration, she should run.
“I said, ‘Who needs to go’ and was like ‘Josh Hawley’,” she said.
Harmon assembled her campaign team shortly after.
Harmon is joining another Democrat in the 2024 primary field to challenge Hawley.
Lucas Kunce announced his 2024 U.S. Senate campaign on Jan. 6 with a video targeting current U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley for his actions during the insurrection two years ago.
Kunce previously ran for senator Roy Blunt’s open seat in 2022 but lost his Democratic primary to Trudy Busch Valentine by nearly five percentage points.
Hawley has filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission to be a U.S. senator for Missouri again.
Kyle Plotkin, a spokesperson for Hawley’s campaign provided News-Press NOW with a written statement.
“The Left is very motivated to beat Josh because he’s taking on the big and powerful, and standing up for Missourians,” Plotkin wrote.
Hawley challenged democratic incumbent senator Claire McCaskill in 2018 and won by more than five percentage points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.