From left to right, St. Joseph Board of Education candidates: Top row: Whitney Lanning, Jonathon Bell and Rick Gehring. Middle row: Harold Barr, Amanda Cook and Bradley Huett. Bottom row: Jennifer Kerns, Brian Shewell and Don Crabtree

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Nine people are on the April 4 ballot for the St. Joseph Board of Education. Voters may choose no more than two candidates, but they may also vote for just one if they prefer.

The person with the highest vote tally, and the runner-up, will be elected to a three-year term commencing from 5:30 p.m. April 17, with swearing-in to be conducted at 3401 Renick St.

