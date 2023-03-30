From left to right, St. Joseph Board of Education candidates: Top row: Whitney Lanning, Jonathon Bell and Rick Gehring. Middle row: Harold Barr, Amanda Cook and Bradley Huett. Bottom row: Jennifer Kerns, Brian Shewell and Don Crabtree
Nine people are on the April 4 ballot for the St. Joseph Board of Education. Voters may choose no more than two candidates, but they may also vote for just one if they prefer.
The person with the highest vote tally, and the runner-up, will be elected to a three-year term commencing from 5:30 p.m. April 17, with swearing-in to be conducted at 3401 Renick St.
Brian Shewell
Brian Shewell is a local restaurateur. He is married to Aly Shewell, a teacher at Carden Park Elementary School. His stated reasons for running focus on improving the district for his wife and young daughter.
Whitney Lanning
Whitney Lanning is a nonprofit administrator, familiar to local voters from her 2021 mayoral campaign. Her stated reasons for running focus on improving academic performance, test scores and student well-being.
Jennifer Kerns
Jennifer Kerns works in health care and leads the largest regional parent-teacher organization. Her stated reasons for running focus on improving transparency in the district, as well as parental involvement.
Bradley Huett
Bradley Huett is a paramedic and owner/operator of a catering service. His stated reasons for running focus on giving a stronger voice to parents and teachers, and pushing for investment in staff pay.
Rick Gehring
Rick Gehring is a businessman and former board member. His stated reasons for running focus on creating the best environment for students and teachers, while promoting teamwork in district leadership.
Don Crabtree
Don Crabtree is a retired teacher and coach of competitive debate and forensics. His stated reasons for running focus on improving student attendance and making the district competitive in hiring staff.
Amanda Cook
Amanda Cook is a swimming coach and athletic trainer. Her stated reasons for running focus on helping students who are in danger of failing to graduate, have behavior problems or just struggle in school.
Harold Barr
Harold Barr, who goes by “Bud,” is a retired engineer. His stated reasons for running focus on being an advocate for school district taxpayers, and looking after his seven grandchildren who are students.
Jonathon Bell
Jonathon Bell works in logistics management, and is a U.S. Army Reserve officer. He has been deployed in national service for most of the campaign; it is not clear if he will be available to join the board if he wins.
