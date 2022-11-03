Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine talk during the Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair on Aug. 18 in Sedalia, Missouri.
The most prominent race in Missouri next week is the one to fill longtime U.S. Senator Roy Blunt's seat.
The Republican candidate, Eric Schmitt, is on a path similar to that of the other U.S. senator from Missouri, Josh Hawley. Schmitt is Missouri’s attorney general, a job he was appointed to by Gov. Mike Parson after Hawley left the position to go to the Senate.
Schmitt is running against Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, a former nurse and member of the Anheuser-Busch brewing company family.
Two third-party candidates are also in the running — Jonathan Dine of the Libertarian Party and Paul Venable of the Constitution Party.
With many voters going to the polls on Nov. 8 concerned about rising inflation, Schmitt said he would address that by limiting government spending and increasing domestic energy production.
“It’s reckless spending from the Biden administration,” Schmitt said. “We've got an assault on energy production which has caused this. From day one, we got to make sure we open up energy production in this country.”
Valentine said the government needs to cut costs on necessities, like prescription drugs.
Another hot topic for voters is rising gun violence. Gun-related deaths are at the highest rate in three decades, and one of those tragedies happened in Valentine’s hometown of St. Louis last week. She said the country needs “common-sense gun safety reform measures.”
“We also need universal background checks, red flag laws, expanded access to mental health treatment and preventing people who have been reported as dangerous from purchasing guns,” Valentine said.
While Valentine’s answer is to limit assault rifles and raise the age to own guns, Schmitt’s response is to increase law enforcement, particularly school resource officers.
Valentine’s main focus while campaigning across the state has been on farmers. She wants to limit foreign ownership of farmland and place country of origin labels on meat products.
“There's a lot of concern about beef and pork that are not made or raised in the United States on Missouri farmland,” Valentine said. “(Farmers) want a country of origin label on all the pork and the beef that we sell in Missouri.”
Schmitt said he’s actively protecting farmers as attorney general. He said he’s taking on the “Waters of the United States” rule that he said would make 99% of Missouri land subject to EPA approvals.
It’s this political experience as attorney general that he said sets him apart from Valentine.
“We've taken the lead nationally in pushing back against federal overreach,” he said. “My job isn't to go to Washington and make the federal government more powerful or have more control over people's lives. Quite the opposite. It was me that filed the first lawsuit against the OSHA vaccine mandate.”
But Valentine believes not having political experience sets her apart.
“I haven't been a politician for 21 years because I firmly believe that I am in this race to help other people and to serve others,” she said. “That's what this race is all about.”
