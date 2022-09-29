Eric Schmitt won the primary to become the Republican nominee for one of Missouri's U.S. Senate seats in a commanding fashion, and he said that momentum is carrying his campaign into solid form ahead of the midterm election in November.
Schmitt, currently the state's attorney general, squares off against Democratic competitor Trudy Busch Valentine, in the November general election. During a visit to St. Joseph Thursday, he said this election is important to gain ground in the Senate for the Republicans.
"This is an important race that decides the fate of the United States in the country, and you've got two contrasting backgrounds and positions," Schmitt said. "My opponent comes from billions, I come from a working-class background. She's completely out of touch and I'm going to fight for working-class families every step of the way."
Schmitt said he has taken on big fights regarding energy, free speech and the border wall.
"I'm pro-life ... and I believe in the sanctity and dignity of every human life. Missouri is a pro-life state," Schmitt said. "What my opponent doesn't want to talk about is that she advocates for the most radical positions you could have on abortion, including taxpayer-funded abortion."
Schmitt said it is important to push back against student loan forgiveness which he filed a lawsuit against as Missouri's attorney general. He also said he wants to return to American energy production to combat inflation.
"We have inflation. Turns out when you pump trillions of dollars into the economy and declare war on American energy, you end up with these higher prices," Schmitt said.
