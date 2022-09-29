SCHMITT

Eric Schmitt, the Republican candidate for Missouri's U.S. senate seat, talked about the importance of the upcoming midterm election during a visit to St. Joseph Thursday.

Eric Schmitt won the primary to become the Republican nominee for one of Missouri's U.S. Senate seats in a commanding fashion, and he said that momentum is carrying his campaign into solid form ahead of the midterm election in November. 

Schmitt, currently the state's attorney general, squares off against Democratic competitor Trudy Busch Valentine, in the November general election. During a visit to St. Joseph Thursday, he said this election is important to gain ground in the Senate for the Republicans. 

