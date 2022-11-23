A state legislator who represents most of Northeast Kansas is the reason why the GOP lost the 2022 race for governor, party leaders say, and they aim to push him out of his position.

State Sen. Dennis Pyle of Hiawatha has served as a Republican since his first election to a four-year term in 2004, but he officially left the party in June to run for Kansas governor as an independent. Republican leaders tried to get him to stop, fearful Pyle would siphon votes from the GOP and open the door to re-electing Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat. Kelly ultimately won the race with 49% of the vote. Pyle won about 2%. 

