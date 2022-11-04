Tuesday's police tax vote is putting business owners in a conflicting situation, forcing them to choose between protection or higher prices.
In the last six months, Dennis Adams, the owner of Adams Jewelry, has had multiple thefts at his business, costing him hundreds of dollars. On top of the lost inventory, Adams has spent even more money upgrading his security.
“We've had deceitful people who want to look at something, grab and run or try to break into a case,” Adams said. “We've had problems in the last six months that we've never seen before.”
Adams wants more officers on the streets because he said it will help decrease crime at his store. But he doesn’t necessarily agree with the city funding police staffing through a half-cent sales tax increase because it will negatively affect local businesses.
“I think the council’s probably gone the wrong way there,” Adams said. “There were other ways for them to fund that, maybe internet sales tax or something because it's not fair to put all that increase on the brick-and-mortar stores’ prices.”
He said customers will come in with jewelry they bought online to avoid any sales tax even though he sells the same item in his store.
City Councilman Kenton Randolph, who owns Randolph Seating and Mobility, said he has never had any crimes committed at his store but more police presence will bring peace of mind to business owners.
“We can bring more officers to St. Joe to enhance our police force here so they can start doing their job,” Randolph said. “Then business owners can expect a bigger reward when they're able to have better protection or better response time.”
If the tax passes on Nov. 8, he doesn’t think it will change customers’ spending habits because the increase is small in most cases.
“I don't feel that it's going to be a hindrance for people to stop shopping at the brick-and-mortar stores just because of the sales tax,” Randolph said. “We are talking a nickel per $10 so no, that's not going to have a big effect.”
Even if it did dissuade some customers, he said it's a necessary tradeoff.
“I think that's something that's a good exchange for what we're bringing here,” Randolph said. “Again, talking about a fund that is designed just for the police to bring that future, long-term sustainability solution.”
