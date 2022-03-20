More than $30,000 has been spent by political action committees in St. Joseph’s municipal elections in 2022 — a rarity in the past. And much of it can be traced back to a PAC with ties to a local company.
PACs are typically anonymous. Candidates who receive contributions know the name of the PAC but usually not where the money comes from.
“A PAC works independently,” St. Joseph mayoral candidate John Josendale said. “We don’t know who they are, a candidate doesn’t know who they are. You’re happy to get it when they’re on your side, you hate it when they’re not. These are usually organizations that sit out there and, honestly, the candidates don’t know anything about them.”
Often, contributions from a PAC aren’t monetary. Taylor Crouse, the new District 2 councilman, received about an $8,000 contribution from Excelsior PAC in the form of mailers. He said his kids opened the mailbox one day and were ecstatic to find a mailer with their dad’s face on it. He said he never ordered them but was grateful for the support.
The same PAC also contributed nearly $15,000 to Kenton Randolph in the form of mailers. Randolph declined an interview on the topic.
According to Missouri Ethics Commission reports, Excelsior PAC received a $23,000 contribution from the American Democracy Alliance PAC. No one has contributed more than $5,000 to the American Democracy Alliance PAC in the last year (the Missouri Ethics Commission requires all contributions over $5,000 to be reported).
But going back further, from 2018 to 2020, three Herzog entities — contracting, railroad services and technologies — contributed more than half a million dollars to the American Democracy Alliance — Ridgely PAC. Herzog officials could not be reached for comment.
This PAC donated $1,500 to Josendale’s campaign. He also received another $1,500 contribution from MO Alliance for Freedom Grace River PAC.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to have a couple (PACs) that support my cause and the fact that they’re trying to help me get the word out,” Josendale said. “But other than that, you don’t deal with PACs. It’s an independent thing.”
Kenneth Reeder received a $4,000 contribution from Don’t Tread on MO PAC in the form of radio ads, yard signs and pens. The last time the Don’t Tread on MO PAC received more than a $5,000 donation was in 2020 from the American Democracy Alliance — Ridgely PAC. Reeder declined an interview on the subject.
According to reports from the Missouri Ethics Commission, none of the candidates in the 2018 municipal general election received contributions from PACs. But it’s not that way this time around.
“You have to realize from a candidate’s point of view, they’re very pleased with getting (contributions),” Josendale said. “PACs are a way of life. The fact that it’s happening in St. Joe right now, it’s no different than it’s happening if you look all across the country. There are a lot of changes that are taking place. People are getting much more involved because of the political nature of the world right now. That’s why I think you’re seeing more activity.”
