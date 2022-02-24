Delus Johnson, R-St. Joseph, a former St. Joseph Fire Department Captain and District 9 state representative, has filed to run for State Senate District 12.
As of now, Johnson joins current State Rep. J Eggleston, R-Maysville, as the two candidates that have filed for the Senate seat that will be vacant after State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, finishes serving his final term.
Johnson was a 20-year veteran for the St. Joseph Fire Department and served as a state representative, where he held roles as chair of the House Agriculture Committee and Majority Whip.
”During my time in the Missouri House of Representatives, I’ve fought for all Missouri families by promoting policies that create jobs, cut taxes, and encourage strong agricultural growth,” Johnson said. “ I want to continue this work and I am proud to announce my candidacy for Missouri’s 125h Senate district.”
