A new judge will be on the bench in municipal court for the first time in two decades with John Boeh retiring and two candidates vying for his seat.
One of them is assistant city attorney Ted Elo. The 62-year-old worked in the private sector for two decades before joining the city in 2003. His top priority is addressing the community’s appearance.
The other candidate is Terri Lowdon, 61. She has been practicing law for 30 years, from criminal to personal injury. Her top priority is to bring more consequences to municipal court.
In the weeks leading up to the general election on April 5, News-Press NOW is publishing Q&As with candidates from each race to learn their agendas and inform voters. Below is the first Q&A of the series with the two municipal judge candidates.
Note: These interviews have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.
How do your years of experience practicing law translate to the position of municipal judge?
Ted Elo: “I've done a multitude of things when I was in private practice. First, I did a great deal of municipal practice as a defense attorney and know what a lot of people need, particularly youthful offenders. Then, when I went to work for the city about 18, 19 years ago, I got to see what the other side was like. What police, animal control, property maintenance, building code inspectors — the things that they have to do that a lot of people don't realize are in municipal court ... I got to know the statutes very well, in reference to animal control, conditions of buildings, property maintenance — weeds, trash, debris — and how those things impact our community.”
Terri Lowdon: “I have had the opportunity to be in courts from Kansas City to Rock Port. I've been in many, many municipal courts, I haven't been limited to just here in St. Joseph, Missouri. I've been in very small courts and very large courts, so I've had the opportunity to see what works and what doesn't work so well. I've seen the good, the bad and the ugly. I can translate that into what is beneficial for us here in St. Joseph.”
What do you see as your role in limiting crime?
Elo: “It's going to take time to do that. Right now, I don't think things are quite as bad here as they are nationally. We always lag behind in the Midwest, and I hope we never catch up with the West Coast and the East Coast ... I would like to try to get more people that come into the court with a revoked or suspended license reinstated. There is some legislation pending now, in front of the legislation, that could give the municipal courts back some of the powers that were lost as a result of courts that were not properly functioning, primarily in the eastern part of the state.”
Lowdon: “Obviously, every case that comes before me, I will take on its own merits and treat everyone fairly, but it would be disingenuous to say that judges have no part in the remedying of crime or not. I think one of the most important things is that you're fair but that you also understand the need for consequences for illegal conduct. That you consider the full range of punishment ... Unfortunately, our probation system, as it's currently run in municipal court, is broken. We have no consequences.”
How would you enhance the relationship between the courts and law enforcement?
Elo: “I think there is already a good relationship there. First thing I would do is meet with the police chief or patrol commander on the police department, the animal control manager, property maintenance manager to see what their expectations are out of the court. If it's something that I can do in a modified fashion, then I would like to take their wants and needs and desires into consideration to try to reduce the frequency of offenses from various parts of the city.”
Lowdon: “Number one, we need to stop treating our law enforcement officers as collection agencies. It's just untenable that we're taking a police officer off the street for hours to process somebody because they didn't pay a $25 fine. That's not the way we should do this. They're not collection officers. We need those officers on the streets dealing with theft and assaults and those things, important things that are going on. One of the things that you do is maybe do more like what they do in state court where if somebody comes in on a traffic violation and they get a fine, they have so long to pay it. But if it's not paid, it just gets turned over to a collection agency.”
Can St. Joseph’s appearance be addressed through municipal court? If so, how?
Elo: “Most definitely by making people take care of their property better ... I'll just give you one example: If you were a young man who has not been maintaining their own property and you tell me you don't have a lot of money, and we have an 80-year-old woman who lives six or seven blocks away who doesn't have the ability to maintain her property, to cut her grass and to keep things looking nice, your sentence might be to cut that lady's grass for a month. That way the city does not have to do it and it doesn't cost anybody anything.”
Lowdon: “What I think the judge could do is limit how long these cases are drawn out. For instance, if you need to cut your grass and you haven't, six weeks before even going in for an arraignment is way too long. What the court can do, that I think would be of help, would be to expedite those kinds of cases, whether it's trash or mowing the lawn or unsafe building. These continuances that go on for months and months and, in a couple of cases, years, can't be done because that is not enforcement, that's not justice, not for the defendant nor for the city.”
What’s one thing you would change about the current municipal court process?
Elo: “Right now, I'm not willing to say exactly what I will change. But there are a lot of things that I want to give serious consideration to: the potential of incarceration, the unique sentencing like I just spoke of — a person who's not maintaining their property being ordered to maintain theirs and somebody else's — the reinstitution of a homeless court, if the public service agencies are willing to give it another shot, and other programs in conjunction with other communities in the Northwest Missouri area.”
Lowdon: “I want to stop using police officers as collection agencies. I want to reform, totally reform, the probation program in municipal court. I want to make sure that I'm hearing from everyone with regard to new programs enacted, so I want everybody to have a seat at the table. I want some real programs to assist our probationers so that they are successful.”
To hear more from the municipal judge candidates on topics including repeat offenders, fines and the homeless, watch their full interviews online at newspressnow.com.
Next week will feature Q&As with the District 1 and mayor candidates.
