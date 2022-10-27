The Missouri National Guard is currently a part of the state's Department of Public Safety, but voters could soon change that.
Amendment 5 would establish the guard as its own department — a move that several state officials are backing.
The Department of Public Safety has nine divisions under it, including the Missouri National Guard. Others include the State Emergency Management Agency, the State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Capitol Police.
Missouri is one of only two states whose National Guard does not directly report to the governor.
The 139th Airlift Wing Commander said the move would make communication easier in emergencies.
“Always a direct line of communication is good,” John Cluck said. “As you run through your chain of command, the fewer people you get to before you get to the boss, the better.”
Cluck said the flooding in 2019 was an example of a time when a more direct line of communication could have helped the 139th Airlift Wing, which is based at Rosecrans Memorial Airport in St. Joseph.
“When we were working the flood response for the threat of the Missouri River flooding, having closer direct access up to my chain of command to not only get to the adjutant general but also up to the governor, makes it much more efficient,” Cluck said. “It just gives us the resources we need when we need them.”
The new department would cost, according to the state government, about $132,000 annually. Cluck said this would cover the price of a few additional supporting personnel.
Missouri state Sen. Dan Hegeman, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said the amendment also would allow the General Assembly to fund the National Guard directly.
“Right now, the Adjutant General's Office (with) the National Guard has to go through the Public Safety Director and stuff like that. This way, they'll be able to present directly to the General Assembly and to the governor,” Hegeman said.
That is another benefit Cluck mentioned for the National Guard.
“We wouldn’t be competing with the budgetary restrictions that we are now,” Cluck said.
The state reports the measure would not have an impact on taxes.
The Missouri Department of Public Safety declined to comment on the amendment.
