While many crime categories decreased in 2021, most violent crimes, like murders and domestic violence, increased. Mayoral candidates John Josendale and Gary Wilkinson sat down with News-Press NOW to discuss the crime situation in town.
This is the last Q&A with the mayoral candidates and the final installment from the series before the general election on April 5. Below, Josendale and Wilkinson talk about resources to public safety agencies, limiting structure fires and the opioid crisis.
Note: These interviews have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.
Both of you have said that public safety agencies need more resources. What do you mean by this?
John Josendale: “Whether it be police cars, whether you talk about equipment, the fire department uniforms, things such as that. So it's a large gamut of things that you talk about. It's a matter of listening and talking to them and working with them, and each of them have their own.”
Gary Wilkinson: “I'm talking about our equipment, training and finances. Our public safety officers are probably some of the lowest paid in the region. In that respect, we're losing them to other cities. We need to be competitive, not just in public safety, but in all aspects of our employment for the city. Because we are understaffed from 20 to 25 officers, it not only affects the safety of the citizens but it puts a strain on those that are on the police force.”
Violent crimes increased last year. How would you bring that number back down?
Josendale: “I think more officers on the street make a difference. I think that following up in the courts, making sure that they're prosecuted to the full degree and going from there. I think that as we look at what's going on in the city, (crime) has taken the forefront.”
Wilkinson: “I think that goes to what I stated before in our selection and training. Our police force are the people who are first in contact with these things when they come about. They're the ones that can have the most effect on it. But when you're talking about prevention, we need to have some prevention strategies.”
What can be done to limit the number of structure fires in town?
Josendale: “The first thing we got to do is we've got to clean up the blight. We've got to clean up some of the structures that are just vacant and boarded up and either owned by out-of-town people or just the properties there and nobody does anything about it … The other side is you have to address the homeless, you have to address the people that are going in and trying to get warm and start fires or do whatever. But that's done by agencies. I think that the city's role is to support those agencies vigorously to make sure that that's happening.”
Wilkinson: “We're talking about individuals who are in those facilities in those buildings for shelter — homeless people, people that are out on the streets. They're out on the streets for various reasons. A lot of it’s mental health-related. The state, in its wisdom, started putting those individuals out instead of caring for them at some time, so we're reaping the benefits of that. Also, I think we have problems with drug abuse within this community.”
Are there any changes or strategies you would implement for any of the public safety agencies?
Josendale: “Remember, it's a charter organization. We run under the city manager. Ideas that I believe in is that we listen to what they have to say. I don't see any great changes … I think working with the city manager in the direction that he feels appropriate and making sure that we, as a city, go in one direction instead of multiple directions.”
Wilkinson: “We need to make sure that they are well trained and well equipped. The public safety officers, when they encounter the public, it's usually in a high-stress situation, so we need to have some of the best qualified and best trained. Our recruitment and selection should be top-notch, so we get individuals that can handle those situations. Then we need to provide them with the equipment and the training, the tools they need to get the job done.”
The city is receiving $1.3 million from its settlement in the opioid lawsuit. How would you spend it?
Josendale: “This is not a short-term problem. It's not something that's going to be solved overnight. But we have to jump on it pretty hard. I think using some of that money to do that is the right way but at this point in time, I'd wait to hear what the experts have to say on that.”
Wilkinson: “The type of drug rehabilitation centers, or whatever it is, we need to get the experts in here, we need to consult with them. We also need to consult with law enforcement officials. Get everybody into it, so we can come up with a comprehensive plan that will be workable.”
To hear more from the mayoral candidates on topics including the city’s relationship with the school district and investments in its residents, watch their full interviews below or online at newspressnow.com.
Other Q&As from the municipal election series:
– At-Large
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.