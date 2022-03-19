John Josendale and Gary Wilkinson are vying to be the next St. Joseph mayor. Both sat down with News-Press NOW to discuss how they would address community appearance issues.
This is the first of three Q&As with the mayoral candidates leading up to the general election on April 5. Below, Josendale and Wilkinson talk about blight, revitalization and Downtown growth.
Note: These interviews have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.
Have certain neighborhoods in town been neglected? How would you change that?
John Josendale: “To say neglected is not necessarily fair. But there have been areas that I think have gotten more attention. I think that we as a community need to work together. One of the things I’ve talked about is the fact that we need to look at ourselves as St. Joseph and not north, not south, and we need to work together to try and do it. So yes, I do believe that there are some areas that deserve some attention to be looked at, to be worked with.”
Gary Wilkinson: “I’m not sure there are certain neighborhoods in town that have been neglected. There’s always certain areas of town that can use some attention. As a matter of fact, I would say all areas of town need attention. We have older segments of our community that have been around for a while, so naturally, they’re going to need a little more attention. Our community is seen as a reflection of how the community views itself, so if we can get people involved in the upkeep of a community, having a cleaner community, the community is gonna look at itself in a better light. When people come in, they’re going to look at the community in a better light.”
What neighborhoods would you prioritize to address blight? What’s your strategy?
Josendale: “Well, right now, there’s a number of key areas I think we need to work with. But as we go along, it’s got to be the voice of the people that we hear. I’m trying to get out and talk to a lot of people. I think that’s important. There are some things we can do, whether it be doing an enterprise zone, doing a revitalization zone. We can work on different areas. They’ve talked about Frederick Avenue, they’ve talked about St. Joe Avenue, we talked about King Hill. There are a lot of areas that we can work with.”
Wilkinson: “Not a specific area, a specific subject, and that is blighted buildings. That’s one thing that we need to focus on. We have a lot of buildings that are vacant. We’ve had a recent rash of fires, some call arsons, that have come about. I think we need to focus on making sure that the landlords, that property owners are meeting their requirements and securing those buildings.”
How would you engage both public and private resources to improve blighted neighborhoods?
Josendale: “There are people that are willing to step up and do it and then there are grants. There are different things that are out there, making sure that we match up the people that you have, people working within the organization within the city, that can say, ‘Hey, this is how we match it up, this is how you do it, bringing the parties together that are willing to do it.’”
Wilkinson: “I think it’s important that they do come together because the appearance of a community has an effect on when we’re trying to recruit businesses and industries into our community. I think they both have a stake in this.”
Does the city need to be more aggressive with property maintenance violations?
Josendale: “There are codes right now where parking on the street or parking in yards — you hear all kinds of things that people talk about. There are ways to help get that enforced. There are things that can be done, either with the police or with the parking or city ordinance on how we enforce that and how we get that done. Part of that is just communicating.”
Wilkinson: “When you’re talking about the city being more aggressive in property maintenance violations, if we have a code, that code should be enforced. What good is it in having a code? So we need to look at our code to make sure those codes are up to date and they’re going to address the problem.”
How would you continue the growth of Downtown?
Josendale: “There are already some restaurants that are talking about moving around doing different things. You’ve seen new restaurants open up Downtown. I think the more we can do to encourage that and, again, talking about helping the people that want to do that, whether it be small business, whether it be the restaurants, whether it be the contractors, to do things that make it advantageous for our people to go in and revitalize and bring people Downtown.”
Wilkinson: “We’ve been suffering the effects of (urban renewal) for the last few decades. Now we have people who are interested in investing in the Downtown area. Whatever we can do to increase that, to help out, I think is very important. The Downtown is looked at as like a heart of a city … I think Downtown is on the move. We need to get all the people that are involved in that together, see what they need to keep going and what the city can do to promote that.”
To hear more from the mayoral candidates on topics including sewer rates, the landfill and housing codes, watch their full interviews online at newspressnow.com.(tncms-asset)54a18baa-a6f8-11ec-8bc6-cb9f7a19df56[0](/tncms-asset)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.