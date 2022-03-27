John Josendale and Gary Wilkinson are running for mayor in St. Joseph, a town with a declining population. Both candidates sat down with News-Press NOW to discuss their strategy to grow the city.
This is the second of three Q&As with the mayoral candidates leading up to the general election on April 5. Below, Josendale and Wilkinson talk about keeping the younger generation in town, improving the lifestyle and supporting city departments.
Note: These interviews have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.
What is the role of mayor?
John Josendale: “The role of mayor has multiple points to it. You're the leader of the council, you’re the face out front of the city. It's the mayor's job to bring the city together, work with the city manager and the other council members to promote the city, to work within the constraints of the charter that we have and to build a reputation for the city, for the council, for the people.”
Gary Wilkinson: “The role of mayor is as the official ceremonial leader of the community for all legal purposes. When you get into the meat of the matter, he is the cheerleader for the city. Someone that emphasizes what we can do, what we can be.”
How would you support the city departments and their directors?
Josendale: “That's the job of the city manager. The role of the council and the mayor is to support the city manager and his job. I think one of the issues we have to make sure of is not having hidden agendas, where everybody's going in trying to do their own thing. These people are in those roles on purpose.”
Wilkinson: “It comes down from the top. The administration, the officials of the city set the tone, not only for those departments but for the whole city. We need to have administrators, we need to have policymakers — the council are the policymakers — we need to have policymakers and councilmembers who are involved in developing a plan that those department heads are able to look into. But they can't do that unless they have the resources. We have to be able to provide them with the revenues that they can carry out these plans.”
The city’s population dropped by about 5,000 people in 10 years. What would you do as mayor to grow the population?
Josendale: “First of all, create jobs that are keeping people here. One of the things you hear over and over again are people moving away after they go to college or the lack of what they consider good jobs. So I think trying to draw new companies, new people here. It's also to support the companies that are already here. We have a couple of very large companies that are doing some major expansions. We've got a number of startup companies, we've got a number of small companies that want to grow. It's good for the city, it's good for the people if we work and become more observant of what they're needing and work with them.”
Wilkinson: “At one point in time, we were one of the top three cities in the state. For some reason, that progress stagnated and we let other cities grab the reins and get ahead of us. Well, I think now it's time for us to start flexing our own muscles. We need to get together and with the citizens, with leadership, and say, ‘OK, we are a can-do community.’ It all begins with attitude.”
How would you keep the younger generation in St. Joseph?
Josendale: “A lot of young professionals are moving (Downtown) because they like the city atmosphere. We announced (Monday) that we're going to have the renovation of the hotel Downtown. Doing things that bring in, offer the younger population things to do. Because again, if you look at what St. Joe has — we have all of our amenities — yet we're still close enough to the big city that you can go there if you want to, but you can still have the nice atmosphere that we have in St. Joe.”
Wilkinson: “We need to have plans that can benefit the city. If we can get plans that benefit the city and they can see that the city is on track to get back to where it should be, I think those younger individuals will stay within the city. These people are very intelligent individuals, they have qualities that we need. They have what the city is going to need in terms of developing our industries, developing our educational systems, developing our health care systems. They're very talented individuals. That talent drain that we have suffered, this is something we need to stop.”
How would you improve the lifestyle of St. Joseph, like amenities?
Josendale: “I talk a lot about eliminating the red tape. Well, if you work with people as they're trying to create ‘their dream’, let me put it that way. A lot of the entrepreneurs, a lot of the people have dreams of their own of what they want to do. Let us be a help to that. Let us be a support to that and work with those people to help them grow and show that we are a user-friendly city.”
Wilkinson: “We have opportunities. We have a riverfront that is waiting to be developed. We need to take advantage of that. We've had starts and stops along the way. But we need to have a comprehensive plan that can develop that riverfront. We also have Krug Park. (It) some very good possibilities.”
To hear more from the mayoral candidates on topics including the city’s relationship with the school district and investments in its residents, watch their full interviews below or online at newspressnow.com.
