The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce is hosting a mayoral and council candidate forum Thursday at the Stoney Creek Hotel before the general election next week.
The event starts at 7:30 a.m. and costs $15 to attend, which includes a full hot breakfast. The forum begins at 7:45 a.m. and will be moderated by News-Press NOW's local government reporter Quinn Ritzdorf.
The forum also will be broadcast live on the NOW Channel and online at newspressnow.com.
The candidates will be asked a variety of questions about crime, economic development and the city's appearance. The complete forum will be posted online following the event.
